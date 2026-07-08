Forget Yellowstone, Visit This Montana State Park With Mountain Trails, A Scenic Waterfall, And Camping
When you're considering a state or national park to visit, one of the first destinations that likely comes to mind is Yellowstone National Park. It's a great place to take a vacation, and it's known for its beauty — but if you choose to visit, you'll like have to deal with crowds. In 2025, Yellowstone welcomed nearly 4.8 million visitors, making it one of the United States' most visited national parks. For travelers looking for something similarly majestic but also more serene, there is a state park in Montana that serves as a quieter alternative. With trails to hike and bike, a cascading waterfall, and some unique wildlife to spot, Lost Creek State Park may fit the bill.
The 502-acre Lost Creek State Park in Anaconda, Montana, had just over 20,000 visitors in the same year. Here, you have a good chance of enjoying some time in nature with fewer crowds. This means you can admire the state park's pink and white granite formations, limestone cliffs, creek, and waterfall without scores of people blocking your view. Even better is the fact that the paved trail to the 50-foot waterfall is short enough for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
Anaconda, Montana itself is a hidden gem on the Continental Divide, and the perfect place to stock up on supplies for your trip to Lost Creek State Park, whether you're visiting for the day or spending the night camping. The park is generally open from late spring through November 30, though note that the roads may be closed during the winter. A state park pass or day-use fee is required for most visitors. Whether you're planning a day hike or a camping getaway, Lost Creek State Park offers a peaceful way to experience Montana's rugged beauty.
Scenic hikes and abundant wildlife in Lost Creek State Park
Lost Creek State Park sits at 6,211 feet above sea level, so take your time hiking the trails if you're not used to elevation. However, the trail to the 50-foot Lost Creek Falls is very short at just around 300 feet, and it's paved. It's right next to the campground as well, so if you stay overnight, you can view it rushing down over the rocks with your morning coffee. One previous visitor described the waterfalls as "amazing," noting that it's "less than a [five-minute] walk uphill to get to it from the campground entrance of the park."
If you're looking for a more challenging trek, you can try the Lost Creek to Foster Creek Trail. It's suitable for hiking and biking, and is 12.4 miles point-to-point, with a 1,512-foot elevation gain. Note that if you're tackling this on a bike, it does have some curves and hills, as well as some rocky areas to navigate. According to recent hikers, it's been recently upgraded, though one review mentions that there are "lots of downed trees" on the trail.
While visiting the park, you'll have the opportunity to see some unique wildlife. You may spot bighorn sheep and mountain goats on the cliffs, elk in the forest, and golden eagles flying overhead. You may also spot the guinea pig-sized and rather adorable pikas (which are also in Yellowstone), or hear them making little whistles or mews from the rocks. If you have a valid license, you can try your hand at fishing for some trout in the creek. The park allows you to bring your pets along on your outdoor adventure — if you do bring your dog, keep them leashed so they don't disturb the wildlife.
Overnight stays in Lost Creek State Park
If you want to experience Lost Creek State Park overnight, there are 25 campsites that are first-come, first-served. They have vault toilets, water access, grills, fire rings, and picnic tables. Note that RVs or trailers are limited to a maximum of 23 feet. The campground is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Note that it may not be accessible in October and November because of snow, so call ahead before your trip if you're going in the winter.
At the time of writing, Lost Creek State Park as a whole has a 4.7/5 on Google Maps, with one traveler writing: "Beautiful campsites. The scenery cannot be matched! I would definitely camp here again." Another said: "Beautiful park with lots of clean campsites and bathrooms, and a spectacular waterfall!" On top of picturesque scenery and amenities, Lost Creek is also ADA accessible.
If you're visiting the booming state capital of Helena, Lost Creek State Park is only 1.5 hours away. This proximity makes it relatively easy to experience the park on a day trip if you're driving in. Additionally, the park is within driving distance of other Montana wilderness areas. Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is around 100 miles northeast of the park. Another option around 37 miles southeast is Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the largest in the state. Whether you're planning a day trip or a longer road trip, Lost Creek State Park is an excellent addition to any Montana itinerary.