Forget Yellowstone, Visit This Montana State Park With Mountain Trails, A Scenic Waterfall, And Camping

When you're considering a state or national park to visit, one of the first destinations that likely comes to mind is Yellowstone National Park. It's a great place to take a vacation, and it's known for its beauty — but if you choose to visit, you'll like have to deal with crowds. In 2025, Yellowstone welcomed nearly 4.8 million visitors, making it one of the United States' most visited national parks. For travelers looking for something similarly majestic but also more serene, there is a state park in Montana that serves as a quieter alternative. With trails to hike and bike, a cascading waterfall, and some unique wildlife to spot, Lost Creek State Park may fit the bill.

The 502-acre Lost Creek State Park in Anaconda, Montana, had just over 20,000 visitors in the same year. Here, you have a good chance of enjoying some time in nature with fewer crowds. This means you can admire the state park's pink and white granite formations, limestone cliffs, creek, and waterfall without scores of people blocking your view. Even better is the fact that the paved trail to the 50-foot waterfall is short enough for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Anaconda, Montana itself is a hidden gem on the Continental Divide, and the perfect place to stock up on supplies for your trip to Lost Creek State Park, whether you're visiting for the day or spending the night camping. The park is generally open from late spring through November 30, though note that the roads may be closed during the winter. A state park pass or day-use fee is required for most visitors. Whether you're planning a day hike or a camping getaway, Lost Creek State Park offers a peaceful way to experience Montana's rugged beauty.