Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Charming Town With Shops, Concerts, And Tasty Bites
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Tennessee might be particularly famous for country music, whiskey, and Graceland, among other famed attractions and outputs. But what you may not know is that the state's cultural and culinary draws aren't restricted only to major cities like Nashville and Memphis. If you're planning a trip to Tennessee, or looking for a charming getaway from the hubs of Chattanooga or Knoxville, search no further than the small but welcoming town of Decatur. Despite its minuscule size — clocking in at a population under 2,000 — Decatur boasts numerous opportunities for visitors to shop and eat their way through town, and even to hit up a weekly summer concert.
About Decatur, one resident says, "the entire town feels as though we're a part of a tight community." This is the kind of small town where there are no strangers, only neighbors — and plenty of natural beauty. Another resident describes the town idyllically: "My neighbors are friendly and helpful. The area is quiet and beautiful with fresh air and spring water." A visit to this warm and serene hamlet means stepping out of the big-city rat race and taking a breather — without sacrificing opportunities for fun.
Decatur is just one hour by car from Chattanooga, and 75 minutes from Knoxville, making it an easy spot for a day of shopping and fun eats, or even a weekend away. It's also an ideal stop along the way if you're driving between the two cities. And if you're flying, your best bet is to land at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA), under an hour away, which offers nonstop flights to several domestic destinations. When it comes to accommodations in Decatur, you have your choice of vacation home rentals, some of which offer lakefront views.
Peruse Decatur's shops or attend the Downtown Summer Nights concert series
Not to be confused with the underrated Alabama city of the same name, Decatur, Tennessee, is equally worth a visit — especially for anyone who enjoys a bit of retail therapy (or window-shopping). If you're a bargain-hunter, start at the Decatur Indoor Flea Market to scope out the wide range of wares. As one shopper suggests, "If you're feeling adventurous, grab a mystery box for $3 or $6 and go home with a treasure!" Or, if you're of the mind that a fun shopping trip means returning with something edible, look no further than The Farm Store at Hampton's. An offshoot of Hampton Meat Company, this adorable farm shop proffers stock from more than 20 local vendors. As their website explains, the farm store aims "to connect farmers and producers to the local community" and, in doing so, to ensure that farmers are earning a fair return on profits. Poking around this friendly emporium for ingredients like eggs, quality meats, or pasta sauce — or handmade household gifts like candles and jewelry — gives you a glimpse into the vibrant community that makes up Decatur.
For more community vibes, warm weather visitors to Decatur shouldn't miss the town's Downtown Summer Nights, a free concert series that occurs weekly on Saturday nights throughout the summer season in the heart of downtown Decatur. It's no secret that Tennessee has cultivated myriad talented musical acts, from Dolly Parton to Tina Turner to Taylor Swift. Who's to say the musicians you hear gracing Decatur's Lanelle Wade Stage at this weekly local shindig won't be the next biggest names in the business? Bring a lawn chair, grab some nosh from one of the on-site food trucks, and settle in for the sonic festivities.
Tuck into delicious cuisine in Decatur
Much like the fellow Tennessee city of Lafayette, Decatur provides small-town charm and comfort food in equal doses. For some good old-fashioned country cooking, snag a table at Angie's Decatur Diner. Here, you can dine on nostalgic classics like meatloaf, fried chicken, breakfast biscuits, and more. Diners speak highly of the friendly wait staff, with one customer even saying that, "from the sweet hospitality to the delicious food, you will walk in as a stranger, but leave as a friend!" Don't miss out on the all-day breakfast menu, or the daily specials, which range from sloppy joes to codfish to key lime pie. And while this may not be the same Tennessee diner where you can eat Elvis' favorite sandwich in his favorite booth, a meal at Angie's is still a tasty trip down memory lane. As another visitor puts it, "When I think of a small town diner, this is exactly what I imagine."
Or make your way to Xitlali's Family Kitchen, where you can enjoy popular Mexican dishes such as chimichangas, arroz con pollo, fajitas, tacos, and more to take away or dine in. While Xitlali's is a food truck, there is also an atmospheric covered patio with tables and lighting. Still, diners looking for a fully indoor experience may want to order a to-go meal to bring home. Customers note the generous portions at reasonable prices, and the helpful service, not to mention the mouthwatering tamales and homemade hot sauce.