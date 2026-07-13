11 Most Popular Hotel Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

When you're booking a hotel using an online platform, it can be tough to know which option to choose — especially when the pricing is comparable. Even when different options feature roughly the same amenities, the quality of your guest experience can vary wildly once you're on-site. That's because most popular hotel chains are franchises, which can mean different owners and different management principles. Visit a hotel in New York City, and you might be shocked at the value for your money. But book a hotel from the same chain on your next trip to a different location, and you could find yourself wondering how these two bookings are even from the same brand.

In the modern era of review bombing, a perfectly good brand can catch a bad reputation thanks to a customer with a sour attitude and a decent number of followers. And that's to say nothing of AI and hard-to-spot fake hotel reviews. Ranking popular hotel chains according to guest satisfaction can be a difficult task. But it is possible thanks to the JD Power 2025 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study, which evaluates guest satisfaction on a score out of a possible 1,000 points, based on check-in and check-out, connectivity, facilities, food and beverage, guest room, staff service, and value.

The study found customers tend to want a sense of value, great online booking apps for simplifying travel, and smart TVs in their rooms. For the final ranking, we omitted upscale, luxury, and economy hotel brands to focus on mainstream ones more likely to be frequented by the average traveler. We also evaluated guest experience, consulting the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Travel Study 2025 (which gives scores out of 100) and Trustpilot. Finally, we read reviews on sites like Reddit, Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google Reviews.