Near The Ohio And Indiana Border Is A Midwest Village With Historic Charm, Shops, And Seasonal Fun

For many travelers, the small towns of the Midwest call to mind nostalgic images of picturesque main streets and community gatherings. One charming village located just miles from the border between Indiana and Ohio brings that vision to life with a revitalized downtown area and a variety of events. The town of Hicksville, Ohio, located between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Indiana, offers historic buildings, local boutiques, and seasonal celebrations including concerts, county fairs, and Christmas lights.

The village of Hicksville was founded in the 1800s by Alfred P. Edgerton, a lawyer sent to the area by the New York-based Hicks Land Company. Edgerton bought land for the company's timber needs, but also bought and sold land for settlers interested in making a home in the area. The historic roots of Hicksville are still visible to visitors today, with the town's walkable downtown streets featuring historic architecture. Particularly notable is the Huber Opera House and Civic Center, which was built as a two-story hotel in 1882 but was later converted into a theater for shows, concerts, and movies. When the opera house began to deteriorate in the late 20th century, the community banded together to preserve it, and it has since become a central part of the town's events.