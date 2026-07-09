Near The Ohio And Indiana Border Is A Midwest Village With Historic Charm, Shops, And Seasonal Fun
For many travelers, the small towns of the Midwest call to mind nostalgic images of picturesque main streets and community gatherings. One charming village located just miles from the border between Indiana and Ohio brings that vision to life with a revitalized downtown area and a variety of events. The town of Hicksville, Ohio, located between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Indiana, offers historic buildings, local boutiques, and seasonal celebrations including concerts, county fairs, and Christmas lights.
The village of Hicksville was founded in the 1800s by Alfred P. Edgerton, a lawyer sent to the area by the New York-based Hicks Land Company. Edgerton bought land for the company's timber needs, but also bought and sold land for settlers interested in making a home in the area. The historic roots of Hicksville are still visible to visitors today, with the town's walkable downtown streets featuring historic architecture. Particularly notable is the Huber Opera House and Civic Center, which was built as a two-story hotel in 1882 but was later converted into a theater for shows, concerts, and movies. When the opera house began to deteriorate in the late 20th century, the community banded together to preserve it, and it has since become a central part of the town's events.
Hicksville hosts community events throughout the year
Summer is one of the busiest seasons in Hicksville. Each year in June, the community gets together for Hicksville Heritage Days, which features a classic car cruise-in, live music, and a fireworks show. Every August, Hicksville hosts the Defiance County Fair. While the charming riverside town of Defiance is the official seat of Defiance County, the fairgrounds are located in Hicksville, and the fair draws visitors from across the region for rides, a demolition derby, agricultural competitions, and kids' events.
During the holiday season, the fairgrounds convert to a glowing wonderland with millions of lights for the Christmas Cruise Thru. Visitors are invited to drive through more than 2 miles of displays and then enjoy outdoor ice skating. For even more festive fun, families can head to Tannenbaum Farm to cut their own Christmas tree and discover locally made items and decorations at the farm store.
Where to shop and eat in Hicksville
Hicksville's downtown area has seen redevelopment in recent years, and High Street is home to shops like the Punchy Cactus Boutique, which specializes in Western wear; the Silver Line Boutique, which offers clothing and permanent jewelry; and Straightway Farm, which sells locally made soaps and other bath and body products. Visitors looking for a bite to eat can stop in to Hard Pressed Coffee for an espresso or a smoothie, or settle in at Fat Pig BBQ Grill for a meal. Kuntry Bake Shop is less than a mile from the downtown area and offers a variety of sweet treats made with Amish recipes. Travelers looking for outdoor fun can head to the 1.8-mile Hicksville Nature Trail or make the 30-minute drive to Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area for fishing and birdwatching.
There are few lodging options in Hicksville, but the town of Defiance is just 30 minutes away and has a Hampton Inn and a Holiday Inn Express. Hicksville is also a 45-minute drive from the affordable, underrated city of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Fort Wayne has a variety of hotel options as well as attractions such as the Fort Wayne Zoo, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.