The Disadvantages Of Staying On The Strip When You Visit Las Vegas

Vegas is a place where you can test your luck on the slots, drop an entire paycheck on the color black, see a show, eat at some of the best restaurants in the world, and shop 'til you drop. There's constant noise, packs of rowdy boys, and enough flashing lights to make you channel Corey Hart and reach for your sunglasses at night. While visiting Las Vegas, more often than not, visitors flock to the lively Strip, and it's easy to understand why. It's close to the casinos, shopping, dining, and everything in between. If New York is the city that never sleeps, then the Las Vegas Strip is its 4.2-mile-long counterpart. That being said, some travelers are instead opting to stay anywhere but the Strip when visiting Las Vegas, and for good reason.

Sure, being just steps away from the Bellagio Fountains, Caesars Palace, and the Miracle Mile is a major perk, but even seasoned Vegas visitors point out that the Strip has its downsides. One of those downsides is cost. As one traveler on Reddit puts it, "I'm a cheap tourist, and very low stakes gambler. I stay off [of the] Strip, and Uber to the Strip. It's about 16 to 20 bucks for an Uber. A lot cheaper than paying for parking, and I hate hassling with the traffic." If you crave a quiet night's sleep, the constant noise of the Strip might turn you off. Street performers belt out tunes at the top of their lungs all night, vibrations of bass can be felt in the walls, and Supercar drivers take turns showing off their loud exhausts throughout the night. Since Clark County has a noise level exemption for the Strip, getting some quality shut-eye may be difficult.

Of course, staying on the Strip puts you in the heart of everything visitors come to Vegas for. Whether you're celebrating a bachelorette party, soaking up the glow of the neon lights, or snapping that coveted Instagram-worthy photo in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, there are some perks to being in the thick of it all.