Sandwiched Between Baltimore And Philly Is Maryland's Once-Thriving Resort Town That's Now An Outdoorsy Gem
It's always interesting to chart a town's evolution over time, and there's no denying that Bentley Springs has undergone several noteworthy transformations throughout its rich history. Named by iron manufacturer Charles Bentley following his 1858 land purchase, it's situated between Baltimore and Philadelphia in Northern Maryland. What began as a railroad-accessible rural valley settlement rapidly developed into a regional wellness stop centered around natural springs with perceived medicinal value, a byproduct of the era's fascination with natural healing waters.
Rail travel made short-distance leisure accessible to city residents seeking a temporary reprieve from hot urban centers. By the mid-to-late 1800s, Bentley Springs included an elegant hotel named Glenn House with 40 rooms and a marble courtyard. Though the hotel burned down in 1868, the site later provided accommodations once more, albeit to a different group: a 22-room facility was constructed and operated as a boarding house for disabled soldiers. As transportation patterns changed and Americans increasingly embraced new leisure pursuits and vacation destinations, Bentley Springs gradually lost its stature as a popular resort community.
But all was not lost; the village remained prosperous through the late nineteenth century thanks to a robust local economy and its connection to the railroad. In the 1930s, the area's springs gave rise to a new enterprise, with bottled water shipped by rail to major East Coast cities. Interested in exploring this storied destination? You won't need to travel by train to get to Bentley Springs, as Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) is approximately 45 minutes to an hour away, depending on traffic. To be sure, Bentley Springs remains inextricably linked with this fascinating chapter of 19th-century travel culture.
Bentley Springs is a must for nature lovers
Looking for an escape from the concrete jungle? Think wooded terrain, rolling hills, and stream valleys. If you're big on tranquility and the outdoors, Bentley Springs will instantly feel like home, especially if you yearn for an enriching encounter with nature that's less about attractions and developed infrastructure and more about simply disconnecting. This is ironic as Bentley Springs was once a busy destination, similar to Williamston, South Carolina, where the discovery of mineral springs and the arrival of the railroad ultimately ushered in a thriving resort destination.
Today it is a quiet, rural area that retains much of the outdoorsy feel that first attracted visitors in the late 1800s. With close proximity to green networks like the Gunpowder Falls watershed region, the landscape can be a welcome getaway from the clamor of Baltimore and Philadelphia. The Torrey C. Brown Trail passes directly through Bentley Springs along the 21-mile route of the old Northern Central Railway that helped turn the town into a resort destination. "Lots to do and see," raves a TripAdvisor user, who adds that the trail makes an ideal spot for enjoying exercise, fresh air, and history. If time allows, visit the restored 1898 Monkton Train Station, where you can learn about the railway's past and pick up a few mementos.
Whether you're interested in serene hikes, great photos, or scenic drives, Bentley Springs makes a great stop for leisure and recreation enthusiasts year-round. If you have an itch to discover more transportation corridors that have morphed into outdoor jewels, consider visiting Bloomington, Indiana, where a multi-use trail now occupies the site of a former railroad. Also in the Midwest, Michigan's Kal-Haven Trail State Park began as a thriving railroad in the 1870s.
Dining, lodging, and more near Bentley Springs
While the immediate area around Bentley Springs remains quiet and largely residential, the surrounding region is dotted with local diners, family-run markets, and roadside establishments. Indeed, here you'll find a mix of casual spots and long-standing local eateries where you can fuel up between walks or jogs. And if you wish to turn a day trip into a weekend, there are notable lodging choices available to you.
Less than a half-hour drive from Bentley Springs is The Monkton Hotel, housed in a handsome brick building dating back to 1858 that enjoys recognition on the National Register of Historic Places. Pop into the onsite Monkton Hotel Cafe, where you can grab sandwiches, coffee, and ice cream to make a picnic lunch on the trail. Hours of operation vary throughout the year, so you'll want to check in advance. The Milton Inn in Sparks dates back to 1740 and formerly served as a schoolhouse attended by John Wilkes Booth. Today, the fieldstone house's dining and tavern make fantastic spots to sip and savor.
Another great nearby spot for java is Dough Run, which prides itself on being home of the Gruffin, a muffin topped with granola. If you're a meat lover, you won't want to miss Roseda Farm, which sells locally raised Black Angus beef. Walk off your Gruffin at the 22-acre Ladew Topiary Gardens, recognized by Architectural Digest as one of the world's premier topiary gardens. It includes a seasonal Butterfly House, a café, and a Manor House built in 1749 complete with antiques, over 2,500 books, and a library with a secret door. If you want to squeeze in a little shopping and entertainment, about 40 minutes away the suburb of Bel Air offers art, culture, and locally owned shops.