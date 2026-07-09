New England's Escape With Local Eats And A Vibrant Culture Was Named One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2026

New Haven began as Quinnipiac, a prominent port town for English Puritans in 1638, and owes its eventual name to these English roots. Its widely recognized food scene, on the other hand, owes its fame and success to the immigrants who landed here from around the world. In 2024, New Haven officially staked its claim as the "Pizza Capital of the U.S.," with Governor Ned Lamont making an official gubernatorial proclamation during the city's National Pizza Day (per the New Haven Register). Pizzerias opened by Italian immigrants, such as Frank Pepe, are responsible for this title, with minimalist, thin-crust pizzas, reflective of those from Naples.

Frank Pepe is one of the city's most historic spots for a slice. The pizzeria chain opened its first restaurant in 1925. This is the birthplace of New Haven pizza, with a rich tradition of perfecting coal-fired pies with fresh ingredients and dough. Its specialty options include tomato, margherita, chicken diavolo, meatball and ricotta, and classic pepperoni. Sally's Apizza is a few minutes' walk from Frank Pepe, down Wooster Street. Its first pizzeria opened in 1938, so tradition also reigns here, with a focus on fresh tomato sauce, homemade recipes, and slightly charred crust. These aren't overly complicated pies — the most popular option at Sally's only has mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Which came first, the pizza or the hamburger? In New Haven's case, it was the hamburger. The city is home to Louis' Lunch, America's "Birthplace of the Hamburger Sandwich." This rustic, family-owned hamburger joint opened in 1895, but its original owner, Louis Lassen, didn't accidentally create America's first hamburger until 1900. You can still order the hamburger Louis made back then: a hand-rolled patty cooked in a circa-1898 cast-iron grill served on white toast with only cheese, tomato, and onion (sorry, sauce lovers).