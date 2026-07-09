New England's Escape With Local Eats And A Vibrant Culture Was Named One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2026
Not every travel destination delivers, which is why people often visit the same places on vacation each year — there's comfort in consistency. Still, if you want to venture off your own well-trodden paths, it can help to have a little steer in the right direction. New Haven, Connecticut, is a thriving university city that was recently named the second-best town in America to visit in 2026 by CNN Travel. The ranking, published at the start of July, features 10 places across the United States, with a focus on less-heralded destinations that often go under people's radars. While the list was heavily influenced by CNN Travel editors, readers, and staff, the final 10 and their eventual positions came down to each place's offerings, such as attractions, local culture, entertainment, dining, diversity, and unique sights and experiences.
New Haven's No. 2 position on this list shows that this historic city has plenty of spirit and experiences for travelers to discover. CNN Travel writers called New Haven "Connecticut's cultural capital," highlighting its rich university culture (thank you, Yale), walkability, dining and entertainment scene, and claim to various iconic American food creations. Its position on the picturesque Long Island Sound, alongside various waterfront parks and restaurants, surely doesn't go astray either. Yes, this coastal city, 80 miles from New York City and 40 miles from Hartford, might just be the New England escape you've been craving.
World-famous local eats in New Haven
New Haven began as Quinnipiac, a prominent port town for English Puritans in 1638, and owes its eventual name to these English roots. Its widely recognized food scene, on the other hand, owes its fame and success to the immigrants who landed here from around the world. In 2024, New Haven officially staked its claim as the "Pizza Capital of the U.S.," with Governor Ned Lamont making an official gubernatorial proclamation during the city's National Pizza Day (per the New Haven Register). Pizzerias opened by Italian immigrants, such as Frank Pepe, are responsible for this title, with minimalist, thin-crust pizzas, reflective of those from Naples.
Frank Pepe is one of the city's most historic spots for a slice. The pizzeria chain opened its first restaurant in 1925. This is the birthplace of New Haven pizza, with a rich tradition of perfecting coal-fired pies with fresh ingredients and dough. Its specialty options include tomato, margherita, chicken diavolo, meatball and ricotta, and classic pepperoni. Sally's Apizza is a few minutes' walk from Frank Pepe, down Wooster Street. Its first pizzeria opened in 1938, so tradition also reigns here, with a focus on fresh tomato sauce, homemade recipes, and slightly charred crust. These aren't overly complicated pies — the most popular option at Sally's only has mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Which came first, the pizza or the hamburger? In New Haven's case, it was the hamburger. The city is home to Louis' Lunch, America's "Birthplace of the Hamburger Sandwich." This rustic, family-owned hamburger joint opened in 1895, but its original owner, Louis Lassen, didn't accidentally create America's first hamburger until 1900. You can still order the hamburger Louis made back then: a hand-rolled patty cooked in a circa-1898 cast-iron grill served on white toast with only cheese, tomato, and onion (sorry, sauce lovers).
Many sides to New Haven's culture
New Haven's preservation of its history and support of the creative arts have helped give it a vibrant culture that attracts people of all walks. This strong local vibe, particularly around Yale University, was one of the main reasons CNN Travel ranked New Haven so high. The university alone is a prime source of beautiful art, history, and architecture. The Yale Peabody Museum won a prestigious international architecture award in 2025 for major renovations that modernized its 20th-century building without losing its historic aesthetic. It's a great museum for learning about Earth's natural history, including dinosaurs, Ancient Egypt, Mesoamerica, and the Pacific.
Time your visit for one of the various cultural events in New Haven each year. The International Festival of Arts and Ideas takes place during May and June. This is a huge, city-wide celebration of creativity featuring neighborhood parades and parties, live music, theater and dance, museum tours, street art, and inspiring talks. The New Haven Night Market takes place twice a year, showcasing the city and state's artists, musicians, chefs, and creators with stalls, stages, and pop-ups. This isn't just a time to watch or browse — you can also participate in crafts, get intricate henna tattoos, play mahjong, or even learn about pottery.
Outside of these specific events, New Haven retains its charming culture through live music, markets, theater, historical architecture, and numerous galleries and museums. Long Wharf Pier has local food trucks, including vendors serving veggie tacos, lamb curry, ice cream, and steak-and-cheese sandos. College Street Music Hall is the place to go for intimate gigs by global musicians, while Shubert Theatre, across the street, stages Broadway shows, circus acts, and special music performances. At the city's heart is the New Haven Green, where the city's past, present, and future all feel alive among the lush trees.