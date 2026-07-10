South Carolina's Fast-Growing Charlotte Suburb Has A Bustling Downtown, Great Parks, And Southern Charm

If you're looking for outdoor adventure, the Anne Springs Close Greenway will make you believe you're out in the wilderness when you're really in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cities in South Carolina. This 2,100-acre park provides trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding, and lakes for paddling, kayaking, and fishing, but it's more than that, too. Head to the Children's Farm and meet the many resident animals, including pigs, goats, horses, sheep, alpacas, and rabbits. Join a clinic to learn how to fish. Host your birthday party at one of the picnic shelters. It's a fantastic park with so many activities, you'll never get bored. The Greenway charges an entry fee per person or offers a monthly or annual membership that's worth it for repeat visitors.

For adventure seekers who prefer roller coasters or waterparks, Carowinds delivers on both counts. This Six Flags-owned amusement park straddles the state line with one foot in Fort Mill and the other in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's one of North Carolina's best amusement parks, and the waterpark, Carolina Harbor, will premiere a record-breaking log flume ride in 2027. The waterpark is one of the best ways to cool off during a hot summer in Fort Mill, but if you want to avoid the longest lines, try getting there on a weekday instead of a Saturday or Sunday, if your schedule allows.

Near downtown Fort Mill, Walter Y. Elisha Park is a 12-acre free community park with a playground, walking trail, and space to play for most of the year, but every spring it transforms for Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival. Browse local vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and compete in one of the strawberry-themed contests. The strawberry ice cream and strawberry donut eating contests are big hits every year.