Sandwiched Between Dallas And Austin Is Texas' Hidden Gem With A Historic Downtown And Lake Fun

Interstate 35 between Dallas and Austin is one of the busiest stretches of roadway in Texas. Hiding in plain sight along this hectic highway is the city of Belton, a gem of a city with a historic downtown and a beautiful pair of lakes. This is actually just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this town. Unfortunately, you have to get off the interstate to enjoy most of what Belton has to offer, which is why so many travelers barely notice it when they pass by.

It is somewhat of a surprise that Belton doesn't draw more attention, as this Central Texas town offers a bit of everything. In addition to its downtown district and lake access, Belton is home to a renowned museum, live music venues, and unique eateries. What's more, there are also numerous parks and trails in and around the town. Belton is also home to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, which features one of the more successful small college football programs in the country. This makes game day a big deal in Belton during the fall. Each Fourth of July, the city hosts its annual rodeo, parade, and festival.

Beyond the majority of its attractions being situated off the main thoroughfare, Belton is often overlooked simply because it is surrounded by so much. Downtown Austin is only an hour south, and many of the Capital City's popular suburbs, such as Round Rock and Georgetown, are even closer. As part of the fast-growing Temple-Killeen metro area, Belton is often overshadowed by the larger cities, as well as the massive military complex of Fort Hood. However, this location also makes Belton the perfect jump-off point for numerous day trips.