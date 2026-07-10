Sandwiched Between Dallas And Austin Is Texas' Hidden Gem With A Historic Downtown And Lake Fun
Interstate 35 between Dallas and Austin is one of the busiest stretches of roadway in Texas. Hiding in plain sight along this hectic highway is the city of Belton, a gem of a city with a historic downtown and a beautiful pair of lakes. This is actually just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this town. Unfortunately, you have to get off the interstate to enjoy most of what Belton has to offer, which is why so many travelers barely notice it when they pass by.
It is somewhat of a surprise that Belton doesn't draw more attention, as this Central Texas town offers a bit of everything. In addition to its downtown district and lake access, Belton is home to a renowned museum, live music venues, and unique eateries. What's more, there are also numerous parks and trails in and around the town. Belton is also home to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, which features one of the more successful small college football programs in the country. This makes game day a big deal in Belton during the fall. Each Fourth of July, the city hosts its annual rodeo, parade, and festival.
Beyond the majority of its attractions being situated off the main thoroughfare, Belton is often overlooked simply because it is surrounded by so much. Downtown Austin is only an hour south, and many of the Capital City's popular suburbs, such as Round Rock and Georgetown, are even closer. As part of the fast-growing Temple-Killeen metro area, Belton is often overshadowed by the larger cities, as well as the massive military complex of Fort Hood. However, this location also makes Belton the perfect jump-off point for numerous day trips.
Belton's historic downtown district is filled with shops and restaurants
Although Belton is not the largest city in Bell County, it serves as the county seat, and the historic Bell County Courthouse is central to its downtown district. The courthouse, which dates back to 1884, is just one of almost 100 historic buildings in the downtown area. One of those buildings houses Cochran, Blair, and Potts, Inc. Founded in 1869, CB&P claims to be the oldest continually operating department store in Texas. Other buildings in downtown are filled with shops and boutiques selling items ranging from antiques to clothing to fine art. There are also several coffee shops and eateries, including a pair of barbecue restaurants, Miller's Smokehouse and Schoepf's Bar-B-Que. Twice a year, in spring and fall, the Belton Market Days are held downtown.
The Bell County Museum occupies yet another of the historic buildings in downtown Belton. Built in 1905, the building in which the museum is located was originally the Carnegie Library. The museum features a variety of exhibits tracing the history of this Central Texas county, as well as a log cabin from the 1850s. Just a block away from the courthouse along Central Avenue, visitors will also find Belton's Patriot Way Brick Walk. This pathway features over 800 bricks commemorating past and present soldiers from the Belton community.
Much like its twin city, Temple, which has a walkable downtown district and many restaurants, Belton's city center is also pedestrian-friendly. Belton's downtown district also offers visitors outdoor recreation opportunities. A number of parks line the banks of Nolan Creek in the area. The Landing at Creekside Park is one area that offers visitors access to the creek. Liberty Creek Park also offers water access for anglers and paddlers, as well as entry to the Nolan Creek Hike & Bike Trail.
Belton has a pair of lakes and plenty of outdoor recreation
While downtown provides a taste of outdoor activities, those looking for lake fun have plenty of options on the outskirts of Belton. Belton Lake covers 12,000-plus acres and borders both Belton and Temple. The lake is well known for its outstanding fishing, especially for smallmouth and striped bass. Boating, swimming, and water skiing are other popular activities. Visitors can access Belton Lake via a number of parks surrounding the lake. The largest of these is the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Although it is officially a part of Fort Hood, civilians are allowed. Several of the parks operated by the Army Corps of Engineers on Belton Lake also have campsites for those wishing to stay overnight.
On the southwest side of town is Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Although it's smaller than Belton Lake, Stillhouse also offers plenty of lake fun. In addition to fishing, swimming, and boating, there are also a number of lakeside trails and campsites around Stillhouse Hollow. Just below the Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam is Chalk Ridge Falls Park, the riverside park with trails and a waterfall swimming hole.
Reaching Belton is very simple. From Austin, which is the nearest major city and airport, drive north on I-35 for about 60 miles. Along the way, you'll pass by several interesting little towns, including Salado, an artsy Texas village with shopping and Scottish charm. If you are coming from Dallas, which is about twice as far, drive south on I-35 for about 135 miles. Although downtown Belton's shops, restaurants, museums, and events can be enjoyed throughout the year, those wanting to enjoy a day at the lake will want to time their visit for spring or summer.