One Of America's Fastest-Growing Cities Is A Houston Suburb With Scenic Parks And Small-Town Vibes
The explosive outward growth of metropolitan Houston is nothing new. For the past two decades, Greater Houston, which comprises 12 counties in Southeast Texas, has grown into one of the nation's most populous metropolitan areas, with a population of nearly eight million. While the majority of residents live in Harris County, Brazoria County, which sits to its south, has also grown rapidly. In fact, it's home to one of the fastest-growing communities in America: Iowa Colony.
The town has been steadily growing. In the 2020 Census, Iowa Colony had a population of just over 8,500 people. By 2026, the estimate is over 22,600, an increase of over 14,000 residents in just six years. The town that has grown into one of Greater Houston's most popular suburbs has humble beginnings. In 1908, the Immigration Land Company, based out of Iowa, founded the town, and it was named Iowa Colony by two natives of the Hawkeye State. Iowa Colony remained a sleepy Texas enclave until 1948, when oil was found nearby and brought new jobs to the area. The town was officially incorporated in 1973, and while its population has grown, Iowa Colony has still managed to retain its simple charm, with some of the most scenic parks of any Houston-area suburb.
Iowa Colony is not your traditional Texas small-town
When you venture to Iowa Colony for the first time, you won't see the traditional features of a Texas small town. There is no main street with stores in historic buildings. Instead, you'll see huge master-planned communities, such as Sterling Lakes and Meridiana, similar to what you'll find in The Woodlands, an award-winning community just outside of Houston. Because these types of communities bring their own set of challenges, Iowa Colony adopted zoned ordinances to manage the area's growth to protect property and regulate commercial activity.
Because of this, Iowa Colony has managed to keep a small-town vibe similar to more traditional Texas towns. The main commercial area is along Meridiana Parkway, where you'll find not just numerous national chains, but also small businesses such as Dilly's Seafood & Burgers, which serves fresh seafood from the Gulf Coast. Beyond the commercial strip, the town's residential neighborhoods are the true heart of Iowa Colony. While the homes may have a similar look to those you'll find in other Greater Houston suburbs, families here gather at local parks and come together at weekend events, like the Zeal Rum Runners Race at City Park, which is living proof of the Iowa Colony motto "A city above the rest."
Iowa Colony has many stunning green spaces
One Iowa Colony's standout features are the numerous parks that dot this growing town. The centerpiece is City Park, located in Meridiana, the master planned community that sits on the town's east side. The park is expansive, with a central green space surrounded by a paved walking trail. City Park also contains a playground for kids, volleyball and basketball courts, and baseball diamonds, making it a central gathering spot for everything from weekend picnics to local sports.
While City Park is the town's showcase park, several neighborhood parks act as local community hubs, such as Galileo's Lab Park, which features a fishing pier and a playground with educational elements, and Challenger Park, complete with a Ninja Warrior course. To the east of City Park is Adventure Cove, situated within the massive Meridiana community. This aquatic park offers attractions such as a splash pad, wave pool, a tidal river, and more, providing families with a fun escape that's close to home.
If you want to explore other areas nearby, Sugar Land is a Houston suburb that's family-friendly and well situated, and it sits northwest of Iowa Colony. Alternatively, if you're seeking a suburb with more traditional small-town Texas charm, head to Fulshear, just west of Houston.