One Of America's Fastest-Growing Cities Is A Houston Suburb With Scenic Parks And Small-Town Vibes

The explosive outward growth of metropolitan Houston is nothing new. For the past two decades, Greater Houston, which comprises 12 counties in Southeast Texas, has grown into one of the nation's most populous metropolitan areas, with a population of nearly eight million. While the majority of residents live in Harris County, Brazoria County, which sits to its south, has also grown rapidly. In fact, it's home to one of the fastest-growing communities in America: Iowa Colony.

The town has been steadily growing. In the 2020 Census, Iowa Colony had a population of just over 8,500 people. By 2026, the estimate is over 22,600, an increase of over 14,000 residents in just six years. The town that has grown into one of Greater Houston's most popular suburbs has humble beginnings. In 1908, the Immigration Land Company, based out of Iowa, founded the town, and it was named Iowa Colony by two natives of the Hawkeye State. Iowa Colony remained a sleepy Texas enclave until 1948, when oil was found nearby and brought new jobs to the area. The town was officially incorporated in 1973, and while its population has grown, Iowa Colony has still managed to retain its simple charm, with some of the most scenic parks of any Houston-area suburb.