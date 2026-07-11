Between Omaha And Des Moines Is A Charming Midwest City With A Historic Downtown, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
There's a lot more to see in Iowa than just cornfields. The Hawkeye State is home to charming towns and cities that offer history, culture, and fun. One such place is Stuart, Iowa, a small city about a 40-minute drive from Des Moines and an hour and a half from Omaha, Nebraska. Between its historic downtown full of shops and restaurants and parks offering outdoor recreation, it's a welcoming place for a relaxing day trip or weekend vacation.
With a population of under 2,000 people — the city motto is "1,600 good eggs and a few stinkers" — Stuart comes by its small-town vibes honestly. Travel Iowa describes the city as "a quaint community [that] is sure to surprise even the most well-traveled visitors," while one Niche.com review calls it a "nice little farming town" with "a large park, a newer library, and a movie theater for entertainment." One Redditor on r/desmoines puts it succinctly: "I like Stuart! It's a cute town." Despite its small size, Stuart has an AmericInn by Wyndham for overnight visitors as well as a few motels and Airbnbs. Tent and RV camping is also available in Nations Bridge Park.
Stuart's historic downtown with shops and restaurants
In downtown Stuart, you'll find several buildings constructed around the turn of the century, when the city was a stop along the Rock Island Railroad. The city was famously the site of the last bank robbed by Bonnie & Clyde before their deaths. The bank building is still standing today and is a local landmark. Many of the historic buildings in the downtown area have been adapted for modern times. But the Fremont Theater, constructed in 1906, is still the go-to place to watch a movie on the big screen, only now they're showing movies like "Minions & Monsters" rather than silent films.
Stuart's downtown is also home to a thriving retail scene with unique boutiques. One local favorite is Doe a Deer, a national brand with its flagship store in Stuart. The store features hand-illustrated kitchen items and gifts in another historic building. One Google reviewer calls it "one of the sweetest little stores ever." Other favorites include gift shop Stuart Flowers & Gifts, which carries candles and bath products along with bouquets, and clothing store Goldfinch Provisions, carrying trendy outfits as well as decor.
Hungry shoppers have a few places where they can stop for a bite to eat. Ruby's Pub and Grill has been a local favorite since it opened in 1947. The menu features award-winning breaded pork tenderloin as well as classic pub food like hamburgers and wings. One Google reviewer calls it "a small town pub with great grub." A newer eatery, Los Altos Mexican restaurant, serves tasty tacos, burritos, and enchiladas. Finally, Johnnie's Tap serves cold drinks and has a pool table. For more options, nearby Winterset has a lively downtown and is about a half-hour drive away.
Outdoor fun in Stuart
Along with its cute downtown, Stuart offers opportunities to have some outdoor fun. The city is home to Nations Bridge Park (above), an 81-acre park along the South Raccoon River. Along with camping, the park welcomes hiking, kayaking, bird watching, and picnicking. While you can't swim in the river, it's known as a great spot for catfish fishing as well as paddling. One Google reviewer calls the park a "nice secret near Stuart, Iowa," praising the "hiking trails and all around well laid out park." If you're hiking, remember this easy mnemonic to stay safe.
For those traveling with kids, Lawbaugh Park has a large playground, a zip line, horseshoe pits, and a basketball court, meaning there are lots of ways for families to get active. And for even more athletics, the Stuart Sports Complex and Athletic Fields has a trail that winds through different athletic fields (soccer, baseball, T-ball, and softball) and another playground. In the summer months, the Stuart Aquatic Center is a local water park and a family favorite. A Google reviewer calls it a "great small town pool" that's "great family fun on hot summer days!" Exploring more of Iowa? About a 40-minute drive from Stuart, you'll find Atlantic, Iowa, a Midwest city with fun shops, quiet trails, and family-friendly outings.