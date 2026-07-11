Between Omaha And Des Moines Is A Charming Midwest City With A Historic Downtown, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

In downtown Stuart, you'll find several buildings constructed around the turn of the century, when the city was a stop along the Rock Island Railroad. The city was famously the site of the last bank robbed by Bonnie & Clyde before their deaths. The bank building is still standing today and is a local landmark. Many of the historic buildings in the downtown area have been adapted for modern times. But the Fremont Theater, constructed in 1906, is still the go-to place to watch a movie on the big screen, only now they're showing movies like "Minions & Monsters" rather than silent films.

Stuart's downtown is also home to a thriving retail scene with unique boutiques. One local favorite is Doe a Deer, a national brand with its flagship store in Stuart. The store features hand-illustrated kitchen items and gifts in another historic building. One Google reviewer calls it "one of the sweetest little stores ever." Other favorites include gift shop Stuart Flowers & Gifts, which carries candles and bath products along with bouquets, and clothing store Goldfinch Provisions, carrying trendy outfits as well as decor.

Hungry shoppers have a few places where they can stop for a bite to eat. Ruby's Pub and Grill has been a local favorite since it opened in 1947. The menu features award-winning breaded pork tenderloin as well as classic pub food like hamburgers and wings. One Google reviewer calls it "a small town pub with great grub." A newer eatery, Los Altos Mexican restaurant, serves tasty tacos, burritos, and enchiladas. Finally, Johnnie's Tap serves cold drinks and has a pool table. For more options, nearby Winterset has a lively downtown and is about a half-hour drive away.