Sandwiched Between Dayton And Akron Is Ohio's Fast-Growing City That Could Easily Pass For New England

You'd be forgiven for thinking Sunbury's historic district is in New England. The traditional Sunbury Square is bordered by a three-story town hall and courthouse built in 1868, and the brick building could easily fit into many classic New England towns. Elsewhere, the Myers Inn Museum was first a home, then a stagecoach inn, and now it is an educational center and local landmark, with a barn next door featuring a blacksmith's shop and stable. Outside, you'll see a bronze statue of General William Stark Rosecrans riding a horse, a monument to a Civil War general rather than a Revolutionary War one, a reminder that despite the New England vibes, Sunbury's history is very rooted in Ohio's past.

Bordering the square, you'll find a quaint antique shop and local restaurants. Shoppers can spend hours treasure-hunting in Weidner's Village Square Antique Mall, where Google reviewers praise the variety of items, affordable prices, and hidden gems. Some also point out that there's a mix of "junk" and real treasures — which of course, is part of the appeal for others. And if you're on the vintage trail in this part of the country, don't miss the best Midwest destinations to shop for antiques.

Cute local eateries add to the charm. Village Coffee of Sunbury is a local favorite, with tasty coffee and baked goods and decor featuring historic prints of the city. Yum-Ee Donuts is cash-only and has irregular opening hours, frequently closing by 9 a.m. — but early risers rave about the fresh, airy donuts. "Not overly pretentious or fancy. Just donuts done right time and again. Love the small town feel of this little gem of a place," writes one Google reviewer. For a sit-down meal, Surve serves up comfort food like homemade chili and Reuben sandwiches, using fresh ingredients.