Sandwiched Between Dayton And Akron Is Ohio's Fast-Growing City That Could Easily Pass For New England
You don't have to travel to the East Coast to experience New England vibes. There are some places in the Midwest that have the historic buildings, scenic landscapes, and cozy delights that many associate with towns in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and the rest. One such location is Sunbury, Ohio, a small, fast-growing city with lots of historic charm. Founded in 1816, Sunbury's downtown is home to several 19th-century buildings and a traditional town square inspired by those found in New England. Today, the walkable historic district features local eateries and shops with a friendly atmosphere — think "Gilmore Girls," but in Ohio.
After spending much of its history as a sleepy village, Sunbury has seen rapid growth over the past few decades thanks to its proximity to Columbus — about a 40-minute drive away — and its location along the growing employment corridor of I-71. It's also less than a two-hour drive from both Dayton and Akron. As its population grew, Sunbury transitioned from a village to a city in 2021, and the growth shows no signs of stopping: its population increased 37.54% from 2020 to 2025 (according to World Population Review), making it one of the fastest-growing cities in Ohio.
Sunbury's historic downtown could pass for New England
You'd be forgiven for thinking Sunbury's historic district is in New England. The traditional Sunbury Square is bordered by a three-story town hall and courthouse built in 1868, and the brick building could easily fit into many classic New England towns. Elsewhere, the Myers Inn Museum was first a home, then a stagecoach inn, and now it is an educational center and local landmark, with a barn next door featuring a blacksmith's shop and stable. Outside, you'll see a bronze statue of General William Stark Rosecrans riding a horse, a monument to a Civil War general rather than a Revolutionary War one, a reminder that despite the New England vibes, Sunbury's history is very rooted in Ohio's past.
Bordering the square, you'll find a quaint antique shop and local restaurants. Shoppers can spend hours treasure-hunting in Weidner's Village Square Antique Mall, where Google reviewers praise the variety of items, affordable prices, and hidden gems. Some also point out that there's a mix of "junk" and real treasures — which of course, is part of the appeal for others. And if you're on the vintage trail in this part of the country, don't miss the best Midwest destinations to shop for antiques.
Cute local eateries add to the charm. Village Coffee of Sunbury is a local favorite, with tasty coffee and baked goods and decor featuring historic prints of the city. Yum-Ee Donuts is cash-only and has irregular opening hours, frequently closing by 9 a.m. — but early risers rave about the fresh, airy donuts. "Not overly pretentious or fancy. Just donuts done right time and again. Love the small town feel of this little gem of a place," writes one Google reviewer. For a sit-down meal, Surve serves up comfort food like homemade chili and Reuben sandwiches, using fresh ingredients.
What to do in Sunbury
In addition to its downtown, Sunbury offers a large park for nature lovers. Hogback Ridge Park is a 41-acre wooded park with ravines, hiking trails (used for cross-country skiing in the winter months), a nature center, and a rustic wooden bridge. Birders and wildlife-watchers will enjoy gazing through the trees to spot white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, woodpeckers, and more. "It's a wonderfully peaceful park near sunset. With the sun streaming through the trees, every view is something to behold," writes one Google reviewer.
For a unique activity, Glass Rooster Cannery is a restored historic farmstead offering classes on cooking, canning, preserving, soap-making, and "all the things that grandma used to teach," as their website puts it. The historic barn is also a popular wedding and event venue and sells jams and canned goods on-site. Not quite on par with the best places to get married around the world, but delightfully charming nonetheless.
Sunbury is also home to a quirky roadside attraction, namely a giant Ronald McDonald statue that some say is the world's largest. Located next to the McDonald's near I-71, the retro statue makes for a fun photo op. "It's fun, and a little weird, like all good roadside attractions," writes 614NOW. Looking for more in the area? About a 40-minute drive from Sunbury, Columbus's under-the-radar Schumacher Place is a walkable gem with idyllic views.