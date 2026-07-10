7 Free Family-Friendly Things To Do In And Around Sacramento
Sacramento offers a wealth of family-friendly activities. From mesmerizing locomotives at the California State Railroad Museum to the storybook-inspired play spaces at Fairytale Town, there are tons of low-budget attractions, but fewer completely free options.
However, with 21.5% of the Sacramento population under 18 years old, local parents know all the hidden spots, free visiting days, and obscure opening hours to help save money. To find the best of the best free, family-friendly activities, we followed the advice of local parents (and kids themselves) via Reddit, area-specific Facebook groups, other community forums, and local news publications. We supplemented these tips with the author's experience as a mom in search of a few hours of screen-free kid entertainment.
A side note for anyone receiving SNAP benefits: Simply show your EBT card and ID to receive free (or $5 or less) admission for four people at over 1,500 museums across the U.S. Through the Museums for All program, you can visit several places in Sacramento for free, including the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity.
Slide through East Sacramento history at McKinley Park's adventure playground
While McKinley Park has a reputation as a hidden gem in California's "City of Trees," the playground is unlike any other. Described as "highly recommended for families" by one parent, it features play spaces inspired by East Sacramento symbols, including the historic Alhambra Theater and Tower Bridge's golden arches.
There are also seesaws, a mini-climbing wall, swings, slides, and a play structure that looks like a train. Across the public park, you'll find a pond where kids can watch the ducks and a picnic pavilion surrounded by rolling lawns.
Cool off at the Swanston Splash Park
With temperatures in summer routinely reaching the mid-90s Fahrenheit, Swanston Splash Park is a budget-friendly alternative to traditional water parks that parents on r/Sacramento consistently recommend. Here, kids can spend hours running beneath the park's water features, shooting water cannons shaped like fish, and making new friends.
Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This hot day haven is only 15 minutes from Downtown Sacramento and features grassy spaces to picnic.
Spot sea lions along the Sacramento River
Sacramento might lie 90 miles inland from coastal San Francisco, but that doesn't stop sea lions from swimming up the Sacramento River. In the spring and summer, a handful of these boisterous critters leave the Pacific Ocean behind and make their way upstream in search of salmon.
Fox40 identifies the vibrant Old Sacramento Waterfront district as a sea lion-preferred location, while families have spotted the critters near Tower Bridge. Both of these spots cost nothing to visit; however, spotting any wild animal is rarely a sure thing.
Join the Junior Ranger Program at the California State Capitol Museum and Park
As one of Sacramento's few free museums, the California State Capitol Museum and Park takes visitors through the lawmaking process and Golden State history at no charge. However, the public tours might not capture the attention of restless youngsters.
Instead, enroll your child in the Junior Ranger Program, which entices kids to explore Capitol Park and complete the Adventure Guide. Even better than parental praise, kids themselves expressed excitement about the activities to The Sacramento Bee. The program is currently available at over 100 California state parks.
Look at creepy crawlies at the Bohart Museum of Entomology
For anyone with a bug-obsessed kid, the Bohart Museum of Entomology is good for a couple of hours. The museum is situated 20 minutes outside downtown, on the University of California, Davis, campus, and offers free walk-in hours.
Visiting hours are limited and usually occur midweek, so you'll need to check the calendar before planning your trip. Parents of toddlers all the way up to pre-college-aged youths say their children loved the experience, including holding insects and seeing carnivorous plants in action.
Feed the fish at Nimbus Fish Hatchery
Less than 25 minutes from downtown, Nimbus Fish Hatchery frequently earns praise on parent-curated lists of budget-friendly things to do in Sacramento. Here, children and adults can learn about steelhead and Chinook salmon and even feed the fish.
The entire experience is free, and parents can download educational material on the website. Visitors recommend checking the hatchery's Facebook page for information about events, such as wildflower walks and the monthly story time and craft get-together for kids aged 2 to 7. Keep in mind the hatchery is only open between September and May.
Hit the beach at the American River
You don't need to head to the coast for beach fun in Sacramento. The American River offers several beachy access points outside downtown, but families recommend Paradise Beach, a locally loved cove to swim, fish, and picnic.
This sandy spot invites visitors to build sandcastles, soak up the sun, and splash in the shallows. As the American River is a moving waterway, parents must judge the conditions for themselves and be aware of fast currents. The beach is free to access and close to the affordable public pool at Glenn Hall Park.