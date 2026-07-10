7 Free Family-Friendly Things To Do In And Around Sacramento

Sacramento offers a wealth of family-friendly activities. From mesmerizing locomotives at the California State Railroad Museum to the storybook-inspired play spaces at Fairytale Town, there are tons of low-budget attractions, but fewer completely free options.

However, with 21.5% of the Sacramento population under 18 years old, local parents know all the hidden spots, free visiting days, and obscure opening hours to help save money. To find the best of the best free, family-friendly activities, we followed the advice of local parents (and kids themselves) via Reddit, area-specific Facebook groups, other community forums, and local news publications. We supplemented these tips with the author's experience as a mom in search of a few hours of screen-free kid entertainment.

A side note for anyone receiving SNAP benefits: Simply show your EBT card and ID to receive free (or $5 or less) admission for four people at over 1,500 museums across the U.S. Through the Museums for All program, you can visit several places in Sacramento for free, including the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity.