Canada's Largely Crowd-Free Lake Oasis Is Ideal For Quiet Camping, Fishing, And Boating

With its alpine lakes, wildflower meadows, and stunning deep-green forests, British Columbia is home to some of the country's most majestic parks – including smaller, lesser known gems that have the benefit of fewer crowds. One such place is Adams Lake Park, boasting stretches of unspoiled lakeside surrounded by a pleasantly forested area, and waters ideal for catching waves and fish. The park is on the southwestern shores of Adams Lake, which is the second deepest in British Columbia.

Temperatures in summer can reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit, making it an ideal destination for seasonal activities like boating and fishing. In fact, the amount of fish species present in this fjord-like lake makes it an optimal destination for keen anglers. While the park gates are open between May and October, visitors looking for off-season activities will still find plenty to do. Adams Lake Park has several paved and rough hiking paths, a tranquil, crowd-free paddling route, and even a scenic lake-side drive along Forest Road and Agate Bay.

Compared to British Columbia's most famous and trodden parks, Adams Lake Park attracts much smaller crowds. Taking 2017 as a comparison example (as per B.C. Parks data), Adams Lake Park gets a fraction of the crowds of E. C. Manning Park during the same time period. As such, it makes for a good destination for outdoors aficionados looking for a more relaxing, laid-back atmosphere, with quiet and rustic camping options, and water activities to enjoy. There are several hiking and biking trails throughout the park, birdwatching opportunities, and lake-based fun, including canoeing, water skiing, windsurfing, and boating.