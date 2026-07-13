Near The Arkansas Border Is Texas' Charming City With Parks, Events, And A Vibrant Downtown
If anyone says they're going to visit Atlanta, many people would assume that they're referring to the city in Georgia. However, you may be surprised to learn that there is another Atlanta in the southern United States. But this one is far smaller than its more famous cousin, and it's in Texas, not Georgia. Specifically, Atlanta, Texas, is located near the border with Arkansas and just a short drive from Louisiana. In fact, you could visit the Ark-La-Tex Three States Monument on Highway 77 to add some geographical whimsy to your visit, as it's only 15 minutes southeast.
But there's more to this city than just its name or position on the map. Atlanta has a vibrant and historic downtown area, hosts various events and festivals throughout the year, and is home to some fabulous parks that are good for all ages. So, if you're looking for a quieter, more laid-back vacation where you can slow down and appreciate the smaller things in life, it may be time to look at the other Atlanta.
Getting to know the other Atlanta of the south
In case you were curious about how this city got its name, it turns out that it was named after Atlanta, Georgia, because many of the people who settled here came from there. The city was established in 1872, thanks largely to the construction of the Texas and Pacific Railway, which connected Atlanta to other major hubs in the region. You can learn more about the city's railroad history at the Atlanta Visitor Center and Museum in the heart of downtown. Here you can also learn about Bessie Coleman, the Atlanta-born aviation pioneer who was the first African American and Native American woman to earn a pilot's license.
After visiting the museum, you can stroll through the historic district and get a real taste of what Atlanta has to offer. If you're in the mood to shop, you can browse odds and ends at stores like Camelot Manor Antiques or The Rabbit Hole. For clothing and accessories, try Cobblestone for a little bit of everything, or Terri's Treasures for children's outfits.
When you get hungry, you can find a variety of cuisines downtown as well. First, there's Luigi's Italian, which is impossible to miss, thanks to the massive mural on the front of the restaurant. If you're in the mood for classic American dishes, The Rabbit Patch has you covered with burgers and sandwiches. Uncle Juan's is great for Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites, and for dessert, be sure to check out The Sweet Spot for ice cream and pastries. Outside of downtown, Atlanta still has plenty of restaurants, including the Catfish King of Atlanta if you're a fan of fried fish. However, if you really love catfish, you may want to check out Louisiana's Des Allemands, also known as the "Catfish Capital of the Universe."
Visiting Atlanta, Texas
Given its position in the northeastern corner of the state, Atlanta isn't exactly close to any major transportation hubs. The nearest regional airport is Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK), located about 40 minutes north of the city. Or, you can fly into Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV), which is about an hour south of Atlanta. The benefit of doing this is that you can swing by the swampy Caddo Lake State Park, home to one of Texas' largest freshwater lakes. As far as hotels go, there are three main options in town: a Travel Inn and Suites, a Best Western, or a Motel 6. There are also a couple of RV parks on the outskirts of Atlanta if you happen to be visiting in a motorhome.
While Atlanta's downtown district is appealing in its own right, the city is also home to some great parks. The most notable is Atlanta City Park, which has an amphitheater, a playground, and walking trails. There's also the Sportplex nearby, which features a fishing pond, a 6-mile hiking trail, and baseball fields. If you really want to connect with nature, you can head up to Atlanta State Park on the shores of Wright Patman Lake, a scenic outdoor playground with camping, fishing, and swimming.
Another point to consider when planning your visit is to time it to coincide with local events. For example, Moonlight Madness is held on the Sunday before Labor Day, when local businesses stay open late and offer prizes and giveaways. Or, if you're visiting during the holiday season, you can participate in Hometown Christmas and/or the Christmas Parade to help you get into the spirit.