Near The Arkansas Border Is Texas' Charming City With Parks, Events, And A Vibrant Downtown

In case you were curious about how this city got its name, it turns out that it was named after Atlanta, Georgia, because many of the people who settled here came from there. The city was established in 1872, thanks largely to the construction of the Texas and Pacific Railway, which connected Atlanta to other major hubs in the region. You can learn more about the city's railroad history at the Atlanta Visitor Center and Museum in the heart of downtown. Here you can also learn about Bessie Coleman, the Atlanta-born aviation pioneer who was the first African American and Native American woman to earn a pilot's license.

After visiting the museum, you can stroll through the historic district and get a real taste of what Atlanta has to offer. If you're in the mood to shop, you can browse odds and ends at stores like Camelot Manor Antiques or The Rabbit Hole. For clothing and accessories, try Cobblestone for a little bit of everything, or Terri's Treasures for children's outfits.

When you get hungry, you can find a variety of cuisines downtown as well. First, there's Luigi's Italian, which is impossible to miss, thanks to the massive mural on the front of the restaurant. If you're in the mood for classic American dishes, The Rabbit Patch has you covered with burgers and sandwiches. Uncle Juan's is great for Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites, and for dessert, be sure to check out The Sweet Spot for ice cream and pastries. Outside of downtown, Atlanta still has plenty of restaurants, including the Catfish King of Atlanta if you're a fan of fried fish. However, if you really love catfish, you may want to check out Louisiana's Des Allemands, also known as the "Catfish Capital of the Universe."