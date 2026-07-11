Nestled Near The Arkansas-Oklahoma Border Is A Riverfront State Park With Rafting Adventures And Trails

The scenic landscapes in Arkansas span mountains, river valleys, and lakes — from historic sites and museums to resort parks, there's a wealth of hidden gems to uncover. But there's something about riverfront destinations that makes for a great escape from the daily grind. The world-class, challenging whitewater rapids and the pristine, free-flowing Cossatot River at the namesake state park will have you pining for adventures. Comprising over 5,400 acres of hardwood forests and dramatic canyons, Cossatot River State Park – Natural Area is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies. With some of the wildest whitewater in the South, the water conditions can be unforgiving for beginners. After all, its name "Cossatot" translates into "skull crusher," which says a lot about its sheer power.

Beginning at the boundary of the Ouachita National Forest, Cossatot River State Park was founded in 1988. While it's famous for its rapids, not all activities are water-related at this outdoor haven. The state park provides land-based and educational activities if you prefer to stay dry. Several trails make it easy to admire the striking rock formations dotting the area. The paths take you from ridgetop spots and hardwood forests to riverside sections. You can also check out the visitor center, which has displays on local wildlife, geology, and more.

For multi-day kayaking and rafting, spend a night at the state park campground. With only 15 primitive sites at the Cossatot Falls Area Campground and seven more tent spots at the Sandbar Area Campground, you're in for a rustic experience. The state park is located near the Arkansas-Oklahoma border — the drive from Little Rock takes two hours and 20 minutes, while Hot Springs is 1.5 hours away. Meanwhile, coming from Tulsa takes more than 3.5 hours, whereas McAlester is 2.5 hours away.