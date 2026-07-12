Between Chattanooga And Pigeon Forge Is A Southern Gateway To Whitewater Rafting Thrills
Tucked away in southeast Tennessee is an unassuming town that's a gateway to one of the world's most famed whitewater destinations. Located between Chattanooga and Pigeon Forge, Benton has been the jumping-off point for world-class whitewater rafting since the 1970s. Winding its way alongside the town is the 93-mile Ocoee River, framed on each side by lush trees and the Appalachian Mountains. The Ocoee was dammed in the early 1910s for hydroelectric use, but when the dam in the middle portion was released in 1976 for repairs, rafters and kayakers quickly jumped at the chance to run the suddenly wild river.
And run it they did, turning the Ocoee into a premier rafting destination that American Whitewater calls "the birthplace of freestyle kayaking." The identity of the Ocoee became so intertwined with rafting that its managing organization, the Tennessee Valley Authority, agreed to release the dams for 116 days annually to let people use it for recreational rafting. The Ocoee has 10 miles of continuous and dam-controlled Class III and Class IV+ rapids and a wild, rugged landscape that made it the perfect place to host the kayak and canoe slalom events for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
To date, it's the only natural river to be used for the Olympics (versus man-made ones). So, if you take a trip down the whitewater rapids of the Ocoee, you can brag to your friends that you're technically an Olympic-level athlete (while keeping out the part where you let out a scream only dogs could hear during the "Slam Dunk" drop). The Ocoee is a favorite for rafters of all levels, and Benton is the perfect place to access it.
What to know about rafting near Benton
When visiting Benton, you're spoiled for choice with rafting options, as whitewater companies line the stretch of the Ocoee Scenic Byway that follows along the river, just 10 minutes away from town. So, how to choose? Well, these solid ways of picking a Grand Canyon river rafting trip also work when deciding who should take you down the Ocoee. Besides these considerations, some commenters on Reddit suggest avoiding booking through Groupon, while others note that the company doesn't matter so much as the guide. One Redditor added that you can specify what type of experience you want — whether that's a chill ride or something a bit wilder (and wetter) — when booking.
Ocoee Rafting is the oldest outpost on the river near Benton. It opened in 1976 and is a tried-and-true option with very experienced guides. For many, Ace Ocoee Adventures is the best option, as noted on various Reddit threads asking for rafting recommendations on the Ocoee. Several mention that Ace has the best guides, and its five-star-average reviews on Google Maps bring up "knowledgeable guide" more than any other keyword.
Just note that Tennessee State Parks enforces a minimum age requirement of 12 years for rafting, so while an Ocoee rafting adventure is suitable for families and beginners, young kids cannot join. When planning a trip, check the recreational release calendar to see when this whitewater rafting and kayaking paradise is open for recreational use. Typically, it's from April through October, with the number of days and daily hours changing based on the time of year.
What non-rafting options Benton offers
It's not all about the river in Benton, which also boasts access to the Cherokee National Forest, with its breathtaking trails and scenic views. Just outside of town is Benton Falls, a 65-foot waterfall that you can access via a 3.2-mile out-and-back hike. There's a $3 day-use fee to visit, and the drive up includes breathtaking views. One user writes on Google Maps, "Literally if you go anywhere in TN, this is it," as photos don't do the scenery justice.
As far as dining options go, Ruby's Diner is an old-school spot with tasty Southern home cooking, while Cloer Mill Coffee has good food, reasonable prices, and a lovely environment, according to reviewers. One visitor raves, "This is the cutest local coffee spot with more charm and inviting atmosphere than any other coffee shop I've ever been to." Particularly if you're doing a rafting trip, head to the Bus Bar and Grill at Adventures Unlimited. Hosted in an old yellow school bus, this establishment has live music on the weekends, top-notch breakfast, and good vibes, according to reviews.
For a bit of history, visit the Nancy Ward gravesite. Nancy, originally known as Nanyehi, was a Cherokee leader with a complicated legacy. She tried to keep the peace between Cherokees and white settlers during the American Revolution, leading some to see her as a protector, others as a traitor, and others as a leader trying to save her tribe from the inevitable violence of the New (white) World. She was buried in Benton in 1822, and her tomb is a monument to this lesser-known figure of American history. Benton is less than an hour by car from Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA), while Pigeon Forge is roughly two hours away. The closest major airport is Atlanta International Airport (ATL), a little over two hours away.