Between Chattanooga And Pigeon Forge Is A Southern Gateway To Whitewater Rafting Thrills

Tucked away in southeast Tennessee is an unassuming town that's a gateway to one of the world's most famed whitewater destinations. Located between Chattanooga and Pigeon Forge, Benton has been the jumping-off point for world-class whitewater rafting since the 1970s. Winding its way alongside the town is the 93-mile Ocoee River, framed on each side by lush trees and the Appalachian Mountains. The Ocoee was dammed in the early 1910s for hydroelectric use, but when the dam in the middle portion was released in 1976 for repairs, rafters and kayakers quickly jumped at the chance to run the suddenly wild river.

And run it they did, turning the Ocoee into a premier rafting destination that American Whitewater calls "the birthplace of freestyle kayaking." The identity of the Ocoee became so intertwined with rafting that its managing organization, the Tennessee Valley Authority, agreed to release the dams for 116 days annually to let people use it for recreational rafting. The Ocoee has 10 miles of continuous and dam-controlled Class III and Class IV+ rapids and a wild, rugged landscape that made it the perfect place to host the kayak and canoe slalom events for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

To date, it's the only natural river to be used for the Olympics (versus man-made ones). So, if you take a trip down the whitewater rapids of the Ocoee, you can brag to your friends that you're technically an Olympic-level athlete (while keeping out the part where you let out a scream only dogs could hear during the "Slam Dunk" drop). The Ocoee is a favorite for rafters of all levels, and Benton is the perfect place to access it.