Between Tampa And Miami Is Florida's Historic Highway Passing Through Scenic Parks And Jaw-Dropping Landscapes

When travelers dream up a Florida road trip, the Gulf Coast, Atlantic beaches, or Orlando's theme parks tend to get top billing. But the 284-mile historic Tamiami Trail delivers a different kind of "Old Florida" escape, where around 750 species of wildlife – including alligators, crocodiles, turtles, herons, and countless other species — steal the show. Named as a mash-up of Tampa and Miami, the Tamiami Trail connects the two cities while mostly running parallel to Interstate 75, also known as Alligator Alley. While both roads take drivers through the heart of the Everglades, including the 1.5-million-acre, wildly underrated Everglades National Park, the Tamiami Trail takes travelers on a more exploratory journey through the biodiverse landscape.

Construction of the Tamiami Trail began in 1915 as part of a push to develop an automobile route across South Florida to bring more tourism to the region, where boat travel had previously been the primary mode of travel. Funding challenges delayed progress until entrepreneur Barron Collier financed a portion of the costs in exchange for naming rights to what is now Collier County, home to Naples and much of the region west of the Everglades. After 13 years of construction that required around 2.6 million sticks of dynamite to dig through the deep, swampy trenches, the Tamiami Trail opened in 1928, paving the way for road trippers to get up close with scenic parks, sweeping wetlands, and abundant wildlife.

On its eastern end, the Tamiami Trail begins near Miami's Brickell financial district, then rolls through Little Havana and past Florida International University, leaving city streets behind for wetlands. From there, the route crosses the Everglades region and its protected preserves before reaching Naples and turning north toward Tampa along U.S. 41.