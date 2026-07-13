Between Chicago And Starved Rock State Park Is Illinois' Quaint Village With Scenic Parks

Some destinations don't scream out for attention, choosing instead to sit inconspicuously on a Google Maps route, their exit signs on the highway offering mere names that remain anonymous. But taking the time to detour often pays dividends, as is the case with Rockdale, a quaint Illinois village with scenic parks that offers a worthwhile pit stop for travelers perusing the Windy City's outskirts. It sits right between Chicago and Starved Rock State Park, with both destinations just under an hour in either direction.

The 1.4-square-mile village along the Des Plaines River is home to 2,500 residents. It was originally a destination for immigrants from Slovenia and Lithuania, who moved there en masse in the 19th century. It was a short-lived shipbuilding haven, with newly built U.S. Naval vessels shoving off Rockdale's shores along the Des Plaines River in the 1930s. That industry's arrival didn't create an expected boom, and Rockdale remains a quaint village — with all the benefits, and downsides, that come with the designation.

The naval ships are long gone, leaving behind a riverfront that serves as the village's natural southern border. Yet the culture has expanded beyond the original Eastern European wave, with a strong Hispanic community. This means visitors can get a fill of Mexican food at El Comal Tacos, a joint that serves $1.50 tacos every Wednesday. Meanwhile, the well-regarded Roc City Bar & Grill offers the calorie-dense goodness you'd expect from a grill and bar (locals swear by the signature beef roll).