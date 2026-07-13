Between Atlanta And Huntsville Is Alabama's Scenic City With A Walkable Downtown, Trails, And Antique Shops
The charming and picturesque hub of Piedmont, Alabama, has much to offer for anyone with a hankering for a walkable city that provides access to abundant trails as well as prime antique shopping. Nestled at the convergence of numerous trails and in proximity to the nearly 500,000-acre Talladega National Forest, Piedmont is a goldmine for outdoorsy travelers eager to opt outside. But nature trails aside, the downtown footprint of the city itself is walkable too: part of the Chief Ladiga trail corridor goes directly through the heart of downtown Piedmont, passing shops and eateries along the way and integrating easily into the downtown city grid around it. Straightforward navigation and a small and contained downtown with no shortage of offerings within it: All signs conspire to Piedmont being an ideal locale for you to park the car, lace up a pair of shoes that bring style without sacrificing comfort, and set out to explore this scenic town on foot.
Piedmont is conveniently located two hours from Huntsville and only around 90 minutes from Atlanta, Georgia, meaning that it makes an ideal stopover if you're driving between these two metropolises, or an accessible weekend or a day-trip getaway from either city. When it comes to accommodation in Piedmont, one option is the City Heart Inn and Suites – Piedmont – popular with cyclists hitting the trails nearby — which Tripadvisor reviewers say is reasonably priced, with another reviewer noting that "it's not a fancy place – but who expects fancy in a little southern town with so much charm?"
Hit the trails in Piedmont
One thing is for certain: Much like the fellow Alabama destination of Jacksonville, Piedmont is a trail-filled town. For an easy-rated trail that you can choose to do a portion of, the aforementioned Chief Ladiga Trail (also spelled Ladega) is a solid option. The Chief Ladiga Trail lets you bike to the countryside right from downtown, like Indianapolis' magnificent rail trail. Spanning over 27 miles from Piedmont all the way to the state border with Georgia, this paved out-and-back rail trail route is a great place to walk or cycle while enjoying ample shade and views of wildlife, creeks, and foliage (depending on the time of year). Take this well-maintained and well-marked trail as far out of town as you want before turning back and making your way into Piedmont to conclude your outing. Know before you go, if you're hoping to bring Fido along: dogs are welcome as long as they're kept on a leash.
If you're looking for a more strenuous trail, there's also the moderate-level, highly rated Dugger Mountain via the Pinhoti Trail route. It's only 5 miles (plus a couple more if you go off-piste to see sights like a fire tower and even a plane wreck), but there's over 1,200 feet in elevation gain on this trail. On AllTrails, one visitor notes that while the path isn't too steep, it is a "non-stop incline" throughout and will "get your heart pumping." Insider tip: consider wearing long pants, and definitely keep an eye out for leaves of three, as visitors flag that there is poison ivy along this trail. It'll likely take you about three or three and a half hours to complete this out-and-back route, which is a hit with hikers, trail runners, and birders.
Go shopping for antique finds
Start your antiquing adventure at Crossroads Antiques and Things, an emporium full of yesteryear's items. One shopper on Yelp refers to it as "a great place to find everything including local trinkets and including household furniture," which means that whether you're furnishing new digs, looking for a particular secondhand item, or just perusing the wares to see what unique or unexpected finds stand out to you, you've got plenty to occupy you here. Organized and clean, with friendly employees, this antique store is well worth a visit, as is their weekly auction, which you can attend if your visit includes a Saturday evening.
The next stop on an antiques crawl has to be Hwy 278 Flea Market. Shoppers rave about the warmth and enthusiasm of owner Aly, with one Google reviewer saying that "there is no nicer store owner out there," and another visitor going so far as to opine that "yes, it's a business, but you can tell it's also a passion and blessing to Aly." With a range of gems to pick through – including name-brand handbags, jewelry, and much more — and reasonable prices to boot, this is a pit stop not to be missed. And if, after your time in Piedmont, you've caught the antiquing bug, continue your Alabama trip onward to Vernon, a quaint town with a charming antique mall.