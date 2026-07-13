Between Atlanta And Huntsville Is Alabama's Scenic City With A Walkable Downtown, Trails, And Antique Shops

The charming and picturesque hub of Piedmont, Alabama, has much to offer for anyone with a hankering for a walkable city that provides access to abundant trails as well as prime antique shopping. Nestled at the convergence of numerous trails and in proximity to the nearly 500,000-acre Talladega National Forest, Piedmont is a goldmine for outdoorsy travelers eager to opt outside. But nature trails aside, the downtown footprint of the city itself is walkable too: part of the Chief Ladiga trail corridor goes directly through the heart of downtown Piedmont, passing shops and eateries along the way and integrating easily into the downtown city grid around it. Straightforward navigation and a small and contained downtown with no shortage of offerings within it: All signs conspire to Piedmont being an ideal locale for you to park the car, lace up a pair of shoes that bring style without sacrificing comfort, and set out to explore this scenic town on foot.

Piedmont is conveniently located two hours from Huntsville and only around 90 minutes from Atlanta, Georgia, meaning that it makes an ideal stopover if you're driving between these two metropolises, or an accessible weekend or a day-trip getaway from either city. When it comes to accommodation in Piedmont, one option is the City Heart Inn and Suites – Piedmont – popular with cyclists hitting the trails nearby — which Tripadvisor reviewers say is reasonably priced, with another reviewer noting that "it's not a fancy place – but who expects fancy in a little southern town with so much charm?"