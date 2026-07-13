This East Coast Amusement Park Was A Total Bust In The '60s — Now It's A Local Maryland Favorite
Glen Echo, Maryland, is an East Coast town on the Potomac River with a population of less than 300. While it boasts a sleepy suburban exterior, it holds a remarkable place of interest with a colorful history in Montgomery County. Located less than 30 minutes from Washington, D.C., is Glen Echo Park — dating back to the late 19th century, this 9-acre site is an artsy, family-friendly destination. Interestingly, it also happens to be a defunct amusement park. From 1911 to 1968, Glen Echo Park welcomed guests who came to enjoy its coasters, arcade games, and other attractions. Despite decades of success (it especially thrived during World War II), the amusement park declined in the '60s.
This can largely be attributed to an incident that transpired in 1966. According to the Town of Glen Echo's website, too many guests were admitted into the park, and the more than 10,000 visitors overwhelmed its facilities, forcing the park to close for the day. But as a brochure from the National Park Service (NPS) explains, African American guests believed the closure was racially motivated (for reference, the park had been segregated until 1961). In any case, there was an uproar, and the amusement park closed early that day. Ultimately, it never recovered from this fiasco, and it permanently shuttered in 1968.
This ends Glen Echo Park's chapter as an amusement park, but not its story. Shortly after, it came into the possession of the National Park Service, subsequently transforming it into a bustling Maryland attraction. That said, many original structures have been restored and repurposed to serve as art galleries, dance studios, among other things. "That continuity is part of what makes it feel layered. You're not at a replica of history. You're standing in it," states a post from Sunshine Whispers, a blog based in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., area.
Maryland's Glen Echo Park is packed with creativity and entertainment
Although visitors will no longer find a roller coaster or a Ferris wheel at Glen Echo Park, there is no shortage of activities. You can stroll the site, which is open daily and is only a five-minute drive away from Cabin John, Maryland's prettiest Washington, D.C., suburb. There are vibrant Art Deco and other vintage-style structures across its 9 acres. This includes the Bumper Car Pavilion from 1923, where square dancing and other classes are held. The intricate Dentzel Carousel, open seasonally in the spring and summer, is another nostalgic touch. Likewise, it's a highlight that's frequently mentioned by reviewers on Google, where Glen Echo Park has a 4.6 rating with more than 1,300 reviews.
This ride is original to the amusement park and, what's more, was the site of civil rights protests in the early 1960s (it was these efforts that later led to the desegregation of Glen Echo Park). There's even an aquarium, where little ones can interact with local aquatic animals. But above all, Glen Echo Park is a place for art enthusiasts. Everything from painting to puppetry classes is offered throughout the seasons. As are concerts and other happenings. It's little wonder that Glen Echo Park draws about 350,000 visitors each year (via Visit Montgomery).
"What I love most is the atmosphere — creative, open, and welcoming," penned a reviewer from Google. They added, "If you are in the D.C. area, it's truly a place worth experiencing." For Glen Echo Park's latest events, head to its website and Facebook. Looking for another unique destination to explore? You'll be glad to know that this is not the only former East Coast amusement park that has found renewed success, as Rocky Point Park in Rhode Island is now a thriving nature area. On the other hand, there are several closed American amusement parks that thrill seekers still get nostalgic for.