Dallas' Booming Suburb Is An Upscale Enclave With A Vibrant Downtown And Boutique Shopping
The Lone Star State is home to some of the country's fastest-growing cities. There's Austin, an emerging tech capital where you'll find corporations like Apple, Google, and Microsoft; Houston, known for its space centers; and Dallas, which has one of the largest continuous urban arts districts in the country. The suburbs, of course, are also part of Texas's rapid growth. Less than an hour outside of Dallas, you'll find Prosper, an aptly named town with a population of nearly 50,000. That's a stark difference from 2020, when just 31,000 people called the town home. In other words, it's booming; a fact in part thanks to its proximity to Dallas, and also due to its upscale amenities.
Despite the passing years and rapid growth, Prosper has taken care to preserve much of its history. The city was put on the map in the early 1900s thanks to the construction of the St. Louis, San Francisco, and Texas Railway, and many of the buildings from the early days still stand along Broadway and Main, streets now home to boutique stores and restaurants. Old grain silos stand out against the blue sky in the distance.
Branching off from the historic downtown, you'll find acres and acres of new construction and top-notch neighborhood amenities. "Regardless of the type of housing you need, trust that, if it's not there right now, give it about a week and it will certainly be built," says local Realtor Jaime Resendiz on YouTube, adding that, "Overall, Prosper still feels like a small town" — it's no wonder it's been nicknamed "The biggest small town in Texas."
A man-made lagoon, fishing lakes, and more luxurious amenities
One of Prosper's most notable new landmarks, and part of what's given it a reputation as an upscale suburb, is a water feature known simply as "The Lagoon." The five-acre man-made lake first opened to Windsong Ranch residents in 2019 and, since then, has become a hot spot for swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding. White-sand beaches surround the tropical water, and locals can expect a regular calendar of events like outdoor concerts and air bike shows. If you're from out of town, keep in mind that this amenity is only open to people who call the development home — unless you secure a guest pass, that is.
Despite the rows and rows of new homes, there's still plenty of green space to explore in Prosper. Spanning nearly 80 acres and home to themed playgrounds, fishing ponds, fields, and bike trails, Frontier Park has made Prosper feel like a true enclave. There's also Town Lake Park (aka Whispering Farms), about 5 miles away, which has a catch-and-release lake and space for non-motorized boats. "What a neat Park! What a neat Lake! Rolling hills and grass as far as I could see..." writes one former visitor on Google.
There are dozens of other public outdoor spaces in town and even more under construction. Most are home to playgrounds, athletic fields, and picnicking areas, meaning that no home is too far away from greenery. Ultimately, although Prosper isn't listed among America's wealthiest suburbs to visit, it does have a reputation as one of Dallas' most upscale enclaves, with a typical home value hovering well over $800,000.
Prosper's growing downtown
There are several shopping districts throughout Prosper, but most of the smaller businesses are located along Broadway and Main Streets in the town's vibrant, constantly evolving historic district. With its wide streets and brick buildings, this part of the city still looks something like the Wild West; however, it's pickup trucks rather than horses that park outside storefronts these days. In downtown Prosper, you'll find boutiques selling everything from flower bouquets and brightly-colored dresses to guitars at Texas Amps & Axes Music Shop. In recent years, the community has worked to further revamp Broadway and Main Streets as part of what's called The Downtown Master Plan. The project is set to enhance overall walkability, add vibrant community gathering spaces, and even brighten the neighborhood with colorful murals.
Residents will also be able to find parking more easily near popular restaurants like The Gin, which offers up a hearty menu of burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas. "The Gin Prosper is everything you want in a hometown hangout—with better drinks and no microwave dinners in sight," reads one customer review on Google.
Overall, Prosper is made more easily accessible due to its proximity to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a little over 30 minutes from town. More hotels will be available to visitors soon, once the Prosper Arts District is complete. But, for now, there are multiple options in nearby Frisco, an upscale destination that's even home to one of the best hotels in the country.