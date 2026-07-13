Dallas' Booming Suburb Is An Upscale Enclave With A Vibrant Downtown And Boutique Shopping

The Lone Star State is home to some of the country's fastest-growing cities. There's Austin, an emerging tech capital where you'll find corporations like Apple, Google, and Microsoft; Houston, known for its space centers; and Dallas, which has one of the largest continuous urban arts districts in the country. The suburbs, of course, are also part of Texas's rapid growth. Less than an hour outside of Dallas, you'll find Prosper, an aptly named town with a population of nearly 50,000. That's a stark difference from 2020, when just 31,000 people called the town home. In other words, it's booming; a fact in part thanks to its proximity to Dallas, and also due to its upscale amenities.

Despite the passing years and rapid growth, Prosper has taken care to preserve much of its history. The city was put on the map in the early 1900s thanks to the construction of the St. Louis, San Francisco, and Texas Railway, and many of the buildings from the early days still stand along Broadway and Main, streets now home to boutique stores and restaurants. Old grain silos stand out against the blue sky in the distance.

Branching off from the historic downtown, you'll find acres and acres of new construction and top-notch neighborhood amenities. "Regardless of the type of housing you need, trust that, if it's not there right now, give it about a week and it will certainly be built," says local Realtor Jaime Resendiz on YouTube, adding that, "Overall, Prosper still feels like a small town" — it's no wonder it's been nicknamed "The biggest small town in Texas."