Forget Florida, Retire To This Gulf Coast Beauty With World-Class Seafood, Beaches, And Colorful Cities

It's no secret that Florida attracts more retirees than any other state in the U.S. (as reported by CNBC), and for good reason. After all, the Sunshine State boasts warm weather year-round, white sand beaches, palm trees, and a relaxed lifestyle ideal for those looking to enjoy their golden years in comfort and ease. However, a sharply rising cost of living (according to News 4 Jax) has made it harder to make ends meet in Florida, especially for seniors on a fixed income, prompting some to look for alternatives in the region. This is where Mississippi comes in, especially Harrison County, which sits nestled on its idyllic Gulf Coast.

Home to towns such as Biloxi, Long Beach, Gulfport, and Pass Christian, Harrison County occupies prime real estate on Mississippi's 62-mile-long Gulf shoreline, offering much of what you will find in Florida without the higher costs. In fact, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best State rankings, Mississippi comes at No. 2 for cost of living, making it an attractive prospect for those looking to stretch their retirement savings and pensions. Harrison County in particular is viewed as a good place to spend your post-career days, earning a No. 3 spot in a list of the "Best Counties to Retire in Mississippi" on the website Ranker.

What makes the place so good for retirees? Well, like Florida, Harrison County boasts mild weather throughout much of the year (though the summers can be hot and humid). It's also home to some great beaches, attractive towns, and seafood lovers will find plenty of fresh fish, shrimp, shellfish, crab, and other treasures from the deep to keep them happy day in and day out.