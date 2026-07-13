Forget Florida, Retire To This Gulf Coast Beauty With World-Class Seafood, Beaches, And Colorful Cities
It's no secret that Florida attracts more retirees than any other state in the U.S. (as reported by CNBC), and for good reason. After all, the Sunshine State boasts warm weather year-round, white sand beaches, palm trees, and a relaxed lifestyle ideal for those looking to enjoy their golden years in comfort and ease. However, a sharply rising cost of living (according to News 4 Jax) has made it harder to make ends meet in Florida, especially for seniors on a fixed income, prompting some to look for alternatives in the region. This is where Mississippi comes in, especially Harrison County, which sits nestled on its idyllic Gulf Coast.
Home to towns such as Biloxi, Long Beach, Gulfport, and Pass Christian, Harrison County occupies prime real estate on Mississippi's 62-mile-long Gulf shoreline, offering much of what you will find in Florida without the higher costs. In fact, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best State rankings, Mississippi comes at No. 2 for cost of living, making it an attractive prospect for those looking to stretch their retirement savings and pensions. Harrison County in particular is viewed as a good place to spend your post-career days, earning a No. 3 spot in a list of the "Best Counties to Retire in Mississippi" on the website Ranker.
What makes the place so good for retirees? Well, like Florida, Harrison County boasts mild weather throughout much of the year (though the summers can be hot and humid). It's also home to some great beaches, attractive towns, and seafood lovers will find plenty of fresh fish, shrimp, shellfish, crab, and other treasures from the deep to keep them happy day in and day out.
Kick back on the sand and enjoy the bounty of the sea in Harrison County
Home to around 217,000 people, Harrison County is the most populous county in Mississippi, and — given its waterfront location — arguably its most scenic. Stretching from Pass Christian in the west to the city of Biloxi in the east, Harrison County's 26 miles of shoreline is also home to several great stretches of sand.
For some peace and quiet, head to Henderson Point Beach, a slightly hidden spot known for its soft white sand. "Beautiful beach with zero crowd. The sands are sugary," reported one recent visitor on Google Maps, while another simply wrote, "Local paradise with no crowds." On the opposite end of the shoreline is the iconic Biloxi Beach, which, despite its relatively urban location, is a thing of beauty. According to Southern Living Magazine, "[it's] regularly groomed, cleaned, and kept clear of encroaching vegetation, resulting in a pristine white-sand beach that's unmatched anywhere else in the state."
One perk of retiring in Harrison County is direct access to some of the freshest seafood in the country. For the tastiest bivalves and more, sit down for a feast at the Half Shell Oyster House in downtown Biloxi, which garners great reviews online, like this recent customer on Tripadvisor, who raved, "Service and food are awesome! The oyster sampler, shrimp and grits, shrimp Alfredo, and red beans and rice were off the chart[s] delicious!" Shaggy's Pass Harbor in Pass Christian is another local gem, with Gulf Coast classics, waterfront views, and several varieties of seafood tacos. "Wow, wow, WOW!!" gushed one reviewer on Google Maps. "I'm a chef and I was impressed!"
Settle in one of Harrison County's vibrant cities
The coast of Harrison County is home to several charming communities where you'll find not just beaches, but also historic buildings, colorful houses, and all of the creature comforts that come with living in town. With just 6,000 residents, peaceful Pass Christian sits on the western end of the shore and earns a full A rating on Ranker. It's known for its culinary scene, gorgeous beaches, and historic homes that can be viewed on a self-guided driving, biking, or walking tour.
Long Beach is a chic, walkable city with world-class entertainment that is also home to a campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, adding a youthful vibe to the largely residential community. Next door is Gulfport — Mississippi's second-largest city — which is home to Harrison County's main marina. This is a working town where you'll find plenty of authentic local flavor, including Fishbone Alley, a trendy coastal gem filled with vibrant street art along with great local seafood.
On the eastern end of the Harrison County shore sits Biloxi — a city called the "Vegas of the South" — due to the array of entertainment options available. This includes fully equipped casinos that also boast hotel rooms, shows, fine dining, and buffets. If you're looking for action and excitement, this is where you'll find it, which balances out the tranquility seen on the other end of the shore. For more of Mississippi's Gulf Coast splendor, check out Deer Island, an uncrowded outdoor haven for beach and water adventures.