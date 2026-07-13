5 Italian Coffee Bar Rules American Tourists Break Within The First 10 Minutes

As tourists, we all want to blend in and do as the locals do, but no matter how hard we try, there are certain things that make American tourists stand out. Picture this: You're on a trip to Italy and as you're meandering through the ancient streets of Rome late one morning, the scent of strong espresso suddenly hits your nostrils. Since you haven't had your coffee yet, you pop into the café, confidently stroll right up to the bar, and say, "Buongiorno! Un cappuccino, per favore" (Good morning! A cappuccino, please). The barista cocks an eyebrow while staring at you as you wonder if you've made a mistake. Unbeknownst to you, you've innocently just broken some of the sacred Italian coffee bar rules that American tourists break within the first 10 minutes of stepping inside.

Knowing how to order a coffee, what time of day certain coffees should be consumed, where to stand to pay, or how long to linger at the counter, can help you avoid some early morning stress before you've been caffeinated. You may be wondering, "why are there so many rules to ordering and drinking a coffee?" If there's one thing Italians take more seriously than their pizza, it's their coffee culture. Just as it's considered sacrilegious to order pineapple as a pizza topping, in Italian coffee bars, don't you dare think about ordering a cappuccino after 11 a.m. But, just as easy as it is to make these innocent mistakes when walking into a busy Italian café, these tips will can you master your next Italian coffee outing without any hiccups, or an unimpressed eye-roll from the barista.