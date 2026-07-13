Forget Yellowstone — Visit Montana's Underrated National Monument With A Network Of Trails And River Views

Yellowstone National Park might be one of the most popular national parks in the U.S., but with nearly 5 million people visiting in 2025, it can often feel crowded. Want to explore an iconic landscape but don't fancy battling the hordes? Then consider heading further along the Yellowstone River into Montana, where the underrated Pompeys Pillar National Monument offers scenic trails and river views at a rocky sandstone outcrop steeped in history.

In contrast to Yellowstone, Pompeys Pillar received nearly 31,000 visitors in 2024, and that was a "remarkably busy year" according to a report by the Bureau of Land Management. So, if you're looking for a quieter alternative to the world-famous national park, this lesser-visited monument in Montana is a worthy contender, according to reviews. As one visitor to Pompeys Pillar notes on Tripadvisor, "Sometimes the most interesting places to visit are the ones that fly under the radar."

Pompeys Pillar National Monument may be one of the smallest national monuments in the country, but according to another comment on Tripadvisor, it's "a hidden gem of history." This ancient rock became a National Historic Landmark in 1965, and was later included as a significant waypoint on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, before finally being designated a National Monument in 2001. Considering Pompeys Pillar is such an important heritage site, it is perhaps surprising to discover it doesn't receive more visitors. It's open from May to September and is closed on Tuesdays. If you visit outside those times, the facilities will be shut, but you can still park outside the gates and walk in to see the monument.