Between Cincinnati And Columbus Is Ohio's Underrated City With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Parks
Ohio's not a stranger to small, underrated cities, especially at a time when the travel landscape is being dominated by places like Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. As interesting as those lesser-known places can be to experience, though, picking one as your next destination isn't easy. Many travelers want a place that balances small-town attractions, good food, and nature access, and today, we're talking about a city that checks all these boxes: Washington Court House. It's a small, often overlooked hub of less than nine square miles. Niche reviewers describe it as quiet, friendly, and with a decent selection of restaurants and stores considering its size.
Travelers can browse through locally-owned shops and thrift stores alongside outlet markets, while foodies can take their pick of the highly rated restaurants scattered around town, many of which are family-owned and run. Outdoor enthusiasts, on the other hand, can take advantage of Washington Court House's collection of green spaces, a good representative of which is Eyman Park, which is close to several small bodies of water for those extra scenic views. This is also part of a well-known trail in the area loved for its easy, paved pathways and fishing opportunities. Hikers will find other alternatives in and around town, as well, though they're generally all on the easy, laid-back side.
How do you get here? Washington Court House is located at an intersection of several state and U.S. routes. The convenient road network, plus the strategic positioning between Cincinnati and Columbus (75 and 40 miles away from each, respectively), makes driving into town a very popular choice. That said, those planning to fly here can choose between several major entryways, including John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Dayton International Airport.
Washington Court House is an underrated city with shops and tasty eats
Columbus' downtown can be hard to beat when it comes to that typical city experience. Known as "everybody's neighborhood," this is a lively Ohio gem with unique dining and an artsy aura. That's also a big part of the reason why Washington Court House has long stood in its shadow. One of the latter's biggest draws is the fact that despite its relaxed, laid-back atmosphere, it still offers travelers great shopping experiences and tasty eats — often combined with a more authentic, underrated feel.
First, you can pick up something at Kenzie's Candles & Melts with New Mood Herbs. It's a mom-and-daughter-operated business selling candles, fresheners, tea, and coffee. One Google reviewer praised the high-quality items, while another raved about the scents. For some second-hand goods, Ohio Thrift Store might be your spot. Aside from men's and women's apparel, it also carries books, video games, and furniture. Those on the hunt for a good deal can also stop by the local Bealls Outlet. Here, you can shop for clothing, accessories, trinkets, home goods, and more. Visitors often compliment the service and clean store.
Once it's time to eat, head to The Willow Restaurant, a classic American place serving barbecue ribs, New York strips, and homemade pies. It's family-owned, and that can be felt in the charming atmosphere. The Rusty Keg Tavern is another popular pick. Their menu includes burgers, salads, and sandwiches, and they're often complimented on their beer selection. Our Place Restaurant is also known for its home-style cooking, complete with meatloaf and country-fried steak. Still got some space in your itinerary? Head to Wilmington, about half an hour away. It's a friendly Ohio city with a walkable downtown and a scenic lake park.
Scenic parks and outdoor recreation in Washington Court House
Washington Court House sits in a region that's full of natural and cultural attractions. Nearby Fort Ancient, for example, is Ohio's first state park, with historic artifacts and hiking trails. That said, you don't have to go outside city limits to get a fantastic outdoorsy experience. Washington Court House is home to a selection of scenic green spaces, starting with Eyman Park.
Featuring a splash pad, creek, a shelter house, grills, a skate park, and even a train exhibit, this is a popular attraction. Thanks to the nearby water bodies, visitors can fish for species like bass and carp. Hikers, on the other hand, will be happy to learn that Eyman Park is part of a 1.3-mile trail that's easy to cover even with children or pets. It's wheelchair- and stroller-friendly, too. You'll get great water views, plus some geese and turtle sightings. It might be challenging, however, to find a restroom.
Next, you can stop by Christman Park, which features a climbing gym, lots of picnic areas, and a fenced dog park. There's a small creek, too, and the area is part of the Delbert Haines Trail. This one stretches almost 5 miles, and while a bit hilly, it's still considered an easy path. Make sure to wear proper shoes, though, because it can get muddy. Lastly, visit the Shaw Wetland & Vernal Pool. There's an observation area from where you can look at the birds and diverse plant life. Make sure to explore the gravel pathway and cycle along the trail as well. Your outdoor adventures don't have to end here, though. Drive 33 miles to Pike Lake State Park. It's an underrated Ohio gem with camping, swimming, and hiking opportunities.