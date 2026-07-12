Between Cincinnati And Columbus Is Ohio's Underrated City With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Parks

Ohio's not a stranger to small, underrated cities, especially at a time when the travel landscape is being dominated by places like Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. As interesting as those lesser-known places can be to experience, though, picking one as your next destination isn't easy. Many travelers want a place that balances small-town attractions, good food, and nature access, and today, we're talking about a city that checks all these boxes: Washington Court House. It's a small, often overlooked hub of less than nine square miles. Niche reviewers describe it as quiet, friendly, and with a decent selection of restaurants and stores considering its size.

Travelers can browse through locally-owned shops and thrift stores alongside outlet markets, while foodies can take their pick of the highly rated restaurants scattered around town, many of which are family-owned and run. Outdoor enthusiasts, on the other hand, can take advantage of Washington Court House's collection of green spaces, a good representative of which is Eyman Park, which is close to several small bodies of water for those extra scenic views. This is also part of a well-known trail in the area loved for its easy, paved pathways and fishing opportunities. Hikers will find other alternatives in and around town, as well, though they're generally all on the easy, laid-back side.

How do you get here? Washington Court House is located at an intersection of several state and U.S. routes. The convenient road network, plus the strategic positioning between Cincinnati and Columbus (75 and 40 miles away from each, respectively), makes driving into town a very popular choice. That said, those planning to fly here can choose between several major entryways, including John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Dayton International Airport.