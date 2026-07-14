Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is A Fast-Growing City With A Historic Square And Equestrian Charm
When it comes to cities in America, the "build it and they will come" ideal doesn't always work out. But Shelbyville, a flourishing city 60 miles south of Nashville and 100 miles northwest of Chattanooga, is an exception. Shelbyville has remained one of Tennessee's fastest-growing cities over the last five years. Its population increased by 11.1% between 2020 and 2025, according to the Tennessee State Data Center. Shelbyville's population is around 26,708 in 2026, making it one of America's rapidly-growing cities, per World Population Review.
Shelbyville's trajectory hasn't gone unnoticed. Users on r/Geography point out that its proximity to Nashville makes it a viable commuter town for those who work in the city. Housing costs in Shelbyville are also substantially lower than the Nashville area, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
It's not just cost alone that's drawing people here. Shelbyville may technically be a city, but it possesses a small-town charm that some people prefer over busier cities. The community is adorned with picturesque architecture and landmarks, beginning at its historic town square and extending to its local shops, restaurants, and event spaces. Plus, those particularly fond of horseback riding will appreciate Shelbyville's deep-rooted equestrian culture.
Exploring Shelbyville's town square
Downtown Shelbyville centers around its grand town square. The 9-acre Shelbyville Courthouse Square Historic District features preserved 19th-century buildings, now home to boutiques, restaurants, and cafes. The district's most prominent site is the Bedford County Courthouse, which sits center stage surrounded by trees. This is a very walkable part of town, and you rarely lose sight of the circa-1935 courthouse's Romanesque and Italianate architecture as you explore.
Pope's Cafe is a local Shelbyville establishment that's been around almost as long as the courthouse it overlooks. The family-owned-and-run cafe has been serving classic Southern comfort food since 1941. The menu focuses primarily on burgers, sandwiches, and grilled meat. You can also enjoy a varied breakfast here, with options ranging from omelets and loaded hashbrowns, to breakfast bowls and biscuits with gravy. One of the cafe's charms is the preservation of its original heart and soul. "It's still the same way; you can smell it as soon as you walk in the door," said current owner, Kevin Green, to WKRN Nashville.
It's only fitting to go antique shopping in such a historic downtown. Yesterday's Treasures sits across the square from Pope's Cafe and contains numerous vintage items. It's not one but four connected antique shops with individual vendors. You can find unique furniture, old-world trinkets, homewares, décor, vintage toys and collectibles, and framed artwork. "This place is a true treasure trove for antique lovers. They have so much inventory packed into two full floors, with every nook and cranny filled with different themes and styles of antiques," one customer wrote in a Google review.
Shelbyville's famous equestrian celebration
This city is well and truly on America's equestrian map. Every year, typically from the end of August to the beginning of September, Shelbyville hosts the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration. This historic festival has been held annually since 1939 and celebrates the equestrian heritage and culture of Tennessee. About 250,000 spectators are treated to 10 days and nights of equestrian competitions and shows, and only one of the 2,000-plus horses is crowned the champion. The legendary event draws visitors from over 40 states each year. Equally as legendary is the event's mouthwatering donut stand, operated by the Shelbyville Optimist Club. For more equestrian attractions, drive 15 minutes to Wartrace, a secret town in the hills of Tennessee famous for its horses.
Horse competitions aren't the only form of live entertainment in Shelbyville. The Fly Arts Center is an intimate space for community theater and exhibitions. As is common in Shelbyville, the building possesses historic charm — it dates back to 1927 and is included in the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to viewing art showcases and performances, visitors can participate in craft workshops. The center also houses the Bedford County History Museum, which stewards a collection of local artifacts and themed displays.
You can drive to Shelbyville in just over an hour from Nashville or within two hours from Chattanooga. The city has various hotels and inns around the town square. Those willing to splash out on a night in Nashville can stay at the Hermitage Hotel, rated one of the world's best. For a more outdoorsy getaway, head to Bolt Farm Treehouse. This elegant adults-only playground in Tennessee's mountains is not far from Chattanooga, and under two hours from Shelbyville.