Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is A Fast-Growing City With A Historic Square And Equestrian Charm

When it comes to cities in America, the "build it and they will come" ideal doesn't always work out. But Shelbyville, a flourishing city 60 miles south of Nashville and 100 miles northwest of Chattanooga, is an exception. Shelbyville has remained one of Tennessee's fastest-growing cities over the last five years. Its population increased by 11.1% between 2020 and 2025, according to the Tennessee State Data Center. Shelbyville's population is around 26,708 in 2026, making it one of America's rapidly-growing cities, per World Population Review.

Shelbyville's trajectory hasn't gone unnoticed. Users on r/Geography point out that its proximity to Nashville makes it a viable commuter town for those who work in the city. Housing costs in Shelbyville are also substantially lower than the Nashville area, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

It's not just cost alone that's drawing people here. Shelbyville may technically be a city, but it possesses a small-town charm that some people prefer over busier cities. The community is adorned with picturesque architecture and landmarks, beginning at its historic town square and extending to its local shops, restaurants, and event spaces. Plus, those particularly fond of horseback riding will appreciate Shelbyville's deep-rooted equestrian culture.