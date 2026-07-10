Southwest Airlines Faces Backlash For Calling Out This Common Passenger Habit On Planes

Southwest was ranked No 1 in customer satisfaction in 2025, compared to other airlines, and it's been deemed the only major domestic airline that's fully transparent about economy pricing, but many travelers still have valid complaints about flying in 2026. Rising prices, reduced leg room, extra fees, and frequent flight delays are all reasons why the airport experience is getting worse. Some appeared to see Southwest's Threads post as mocking them for their way of dealing with those unpleasantries — standing up to stretch after being cramped in a tiny seat for hours, or racing to catch their connecting flight because a delayed takeoff cut into their layover.

In response, Threads posters weren't shy about sharing their anger, often posting with equal emojis. "I 👏have👏 a 👏connecting 👏flight 👏that 👏I 👏am 👏going👏to👏be👏late 👏to👏," wrote one person. Others took it as an opportunity to rail against the airline in general: "With👏 👏the 👏 elimination 👏 of 👏 free👏 checked 👏 bags 👏 and👏 now 👏 the 👏added 👏 benefit 👏 of 👏rising 👏 ticket 👏 prices 👏 and 👏 condescending👏 customer👏 service 👏 there's 👏 fewer👏 and 👏 fewer 👏 reasons 👏 to 👏 fly 👏 Southwest."

The whole experience is a message in social media management: Not all attention is good attention, and Threads users have short fuses. Following the backlash, Southwest's Threads posts became a lot more subdued, wishing followers a happy Fourth of July, and celebrating the people who design and fly their planes. Each post has less than 50 responses, but they're all positive.