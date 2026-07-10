Southwest Airlines Faces Backlash For Calling Out This Common Passenger Habit On Planes
On social media, brands walk a fine line: They want to be funny enough to go viral, but they don't want to offend loyal or would-be customers. Some end up reaching a new group of social media users who might not have thought about the brand in years, others end up mired in controversy when a joke goes wrong. That's exactly what happened to Southwest Airlines on Threads.
On June 30, Southwest Airlines released a Threads post reading (emojis included): "You 👏 won't 👏 get 👏 off 👏 the 👏 plane 👏 faster 👏 by 👏 standing 👏 up 👏 .001 👏 seconds 👏 after 👏 the 👏 seatbelt 👏 sign 👏 turns 👏 off 👏." It's in line with the cheeky voice of the airline's other Threads posts, like "You know it's serious when you start tracking their flight.😏" and "Summertime is for kicking off your shoes, just not on our planes please," both posted earlier in June. But something about the new post seems to have struck a nerve, bringing a barrage of both comedic comments and legit complaints alike — roughly 5,000 of them at the time of writing.
How Threads users responded
Southwest was ranked No 1 in customer satisfaction in 2025, compared to other airlines, and it's been deemed the only major domestic airline that's fully transparent about economy pricing, but many travelers still have valid complaints about flying in 2026. Rising prices, reduced leg room, extra fees, and frequent flight delays are all reasons why the airport experience is getting worse. Some appeared to see Southwest's Threads post as mocking them for their way of dealing with those unpleasantries — standing up to stretch after being cramped in a tiny seat for hours, or racing to catch their connecting flight because a delayed takeoff cut into their layover.
In response, Threads posters weren't shy about sharing their anger, often posting with equal emojis. "I 👏have👏 a 👏connecting 👏flight 👏that 👏I 👏am 👏going👏to👏be👏late 👏to👏," wrote one person. Others took it as an opportunity to rail against the airline in general: "With👏 👏the 👏 elimination 👏 of 👏 free👏 checked 👏 bags 👏 and👏 now 👏 the 👏added 👏 benefit 👏 of 👏rising 👏 ticket 👏 prices 👏 and 👏 condescending👏 customer👏 service 👏 there's 👏 fewer👏 and 👏 fewer 👏 reasons 👏 to 👏 fly 👏 Southwest."
The whole experience is a message in social media management: Not all attention is good attention, and Threads users have short fuses. Following the backlash, Southwest's Threads posts became a lot more subdued, wishing followers a happy Fourth of July, and celebrating the people who design and fly their planes. Each post has less than 50 responses, but they're all positive.