Forget Florida, Retire To This Southeast Gem With Shops, Historic Charm, And Picturesque Trails

Blessed with beautiful beaches, ample recreation, and tax-friendliness, Florida is one of America's retirement frontrunners. The Sunshine State's offerings are hard to compete with, but one place that beckons retirees with its pretty towns, scenic trails, and enticing shops is the striking state of North Carolina. Home to roughly 130 miles of the Outer Banks island chain and a portion of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the state area comes with some pretty perks — especially if you settle down in the town of Biltmore Forest. Here, you'll find an affluent community with plenty of shops, historic charm, and picturesque trails nearby.

Biltmore Forest is perched in an enviable location; not only is the suburb just 12 minutes outside Asheville and five minutes away from the historic Biltmore Estate, but it's situated within the 550-mile-long Blue Ridge Mountains, a range known for its trails, waterfalls, and signature blue tint. Biltmore Forest is also bordered on the south by the Blue Ridge Parkway, a road that's been designated as "America's favorite drive." In the town itself, residents can relish in a tranquil, rural atmosphere with the conveniences of vibrant Asheville nearby. The airport closest to the town is Asheville Regional Airport (AVL).

According to Niche, Biltmore Forest is North Carolina's most popular retirement destination. The platform also assigned it an overall grade of "A", citing its great schools, low crime, and family-friendliness. 15% of the town's roughly 1,600 residents are aged between 55 and 64, while 33% of them are over 65 — so nearly half of the town's denizens are either retirees or retirement-aged. Many residents socialize at the ritzy Biltmore Forest Country Club, but access is by invitation only. Alternatively, a public recreation option for outgoing retirees is Harvest House Community Center, a facility in Asheville that hosts fitness classes, games, trips, and events.