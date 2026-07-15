San Antonio's Quiet Suburb Is A Hill Country Getaway With Tranquil Parks And Small Town Charm

You can find more than a dozen parks scattered around town. Crescent Bend Nature Park is by far the largest, spanning between Schertz and San Antonio's affordable suburb of Cibolo for 180 acres. The preserve stretches along Cibolo Creek, with miles of trails to roam. You can access the main nature trail from the parking area off Lake View Drive for an easy 1.6-mile loop. There's interpretive signage along the path so you can learn about the lush surroundings. You can also do a bit of birdwatching as you trudge through the park. According to eBird, more than 150 types of birds have been spotted across the grounds, among them golden-cheeked warblers, painted buntings, and Bewick's wrens.

There are more dusty trails at Cut-Off Park, which is just a few miles away. You can hike roughly 6 miles via the Cibolo Creek Primitive Trails, which you can access within the park. As one rambler shared in a Google review, the nearly 60-acre recreation area is about "as wild in the wilderness as you can get," so keep an eye out for critters as you go.

Pickrell Park is right next door. The 17-acre space has picnic tables, barbecue grills, and playground areas. There's also an outdoor pool that's open seasonally. If you don't mind a taking short drive and are up for some spelunking, Natural Bridge Caverns — Texas' premier family-owned adventure park — is only about 10 miles north of Schertz.