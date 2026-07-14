Just Outside Bakersfield Is A Charming City With A Local Splash Pad And Diverse Dining

California's vast Central Valley features 20,000 square miles in the central part of the state, known for its rich agricultural land and scenic landscapes of mountains, rivers, and basins. Its largest southern portion is the 250-mile-long San Joaquin Valley, which is home to eight counties jotted with outdoor hotspots and small towns attracting visitors for their unique character. This is where you'll find Shafter, known for its delightful downtown, diverse eateries, and a fun splash pad.

With a population of just under 25,000 residents, Shafter is located approximately 20 miles from Bakersfield, the largest city within Kern County and the largest one in San Joaquin Valley (via World Population Review). The town's beginnings date back to 1898 when it served as a supply loading stop along the Santa Fe Railroad, per Kern Local Agency Formation Commission. Incorporated in 1938, the city was named for General William Rufus Shafter, a decorated Army soldier from both the Civil War and the Spanish-American War, who owned a ranch in the area. Known as the Golden State's fastest growing city, according to a 2025 California Department of Finance report obtained by The Shafter Press, Shafter also houses distribution centers for major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon. However, farming and agriculture are still economically important.

Anchored by its deep agricultural roots and heavily Hispanic population, Shafter attracts visitors with its small-town feel and sense of community. Travelers are drawn to the enchanting town where they can uncover its history across several museums, local events and public gathering places, and a diverse set of dining establishments.