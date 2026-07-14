Just Outside Bakersfield Is A Charming City With A Local Splash Pad And Diverse Dining
California's vast Central Valley features 20,000 square miles in the central part of the state, known for its rich agricultural land and scenic landscapes of mountains, rivers, and basins. Its largest southern portion is the 250-mile-long San Joaquin Valley, which is home to eight counties jotted with outdoor hotspots and small towns attracting visitors for their unique character. This is where you'll find Shafter, known for its delightful downtown, diverse eateries, and a fun splash pad.
With a population of just under 25,000 residents, Shafter is located approximately 20 miles from Bakersfield, the largest city within Kern County and the largest one in San Joaquin Valley (via World Population Review). The town's beginnings date back to 1898 when it served as a supply loading stop along the Santa Fe Railroad, per Kern Local Agency Formation Commission. Incorporated in 1938, the city was named for General William Rufus Shafter, a decorated Army soldier from both the Civil War and the Spanish-American War, who owned a ranch in the area. Known as the Golden State's fastest growing city, according to a 2025 California Department of Finance report obtained by The Shafter Press, Shafter also houses distribution centers for major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon. However, farming and agriculture are still economically important.
Anchored by its deep agricultural roots and heavily Hispanic population, Shafter attracts visitors with its small-town feel and sense of community. Travelers are drawn to the enchanting town where they can uncover its history across several museums, local events and public gathering places, and a diverse set of dining establishments.
Discover charming Shafter and its tasty eateries
Start your exploration at the Shafter Depot Museum, housed inside the former railroad station, with exhibits on railroad life, outdoor railyard items, and a pump house. The adjacent Harlin P. Wilson Agricultural Museum highlights the region's agriculture, including crop staples of cotton and potatoes. The 1913 Green Hotel is a historic landmark and a former town hotel, which now operates as museum, with tours by appointment. Venture outside the town to Minter Field Air Museum, displaying the history of the former army air base, and local aviation.
When you're ready for some refueling, there's a host of varied options for pleasing the palate. The top-rated restaurant in Shafter, according to Tripadvisor is El Michoacano, known for authentic Mexican flavors and service quality. One reviewer calls it "the best in town," elaborating that "the staff and the quality of food make this a Shafter asset." Giovanni's Italian Eatery is another highly rated restaurant on Google and Tripadvisor, with all day offerings of Italian delights such as calzones, pizza, and pasta dishes, and a few Thai cuisine classics. Meanwhile, China Cuisine serves Asian delights and steaks, with daily specials and a weekend buffet. One poster on Facebook described it as "some of the best food in Kern County."
Shafter might not be one of the best destinations in America for coffee lovers, but it's still worth visiting local favorite The Red Wagon Cafe, which is ranked second out of all the eateries in Shafter on Tripadvisor. It serves brunch specialties, and is housed in a former red train car. Reviews praise the large portions, food quality, and ambience, with one Google review noting, "Definitely a spot to try out if you're here. Home cooked food and a great atmosphere."
Play on Shafter's splash pad and attend its Colours Festival
During the warm summer months, Veterans Park is a popular site in Shafter because of its splash pad, which operates through Labor Day, according to the City of Shafter. There's a large fountain in the center, along with a few spraying water cannons, and even a bucket available for dunking, and open daily from noon to 8 p.m. The water runs in 15-minute cycles with automatic shut off but can be re-activated by stepping on a button on the cement sidewalk. The park also offers walking paths, scenic vistas, and a playground, as one of 10 parks within the city, per the Trust for Public Land. Want more of a splash? Check out the City Center Tile Fountain in Shafter Central Park, which is made of 800 tiles that display the history of the town (via City of Shafter Public Art).
If summer trips aren't your thing, you can time your visit to coincide with Shafter's annual Colours Festival, typically held in February, which honors art in a variety of forms across multiple days and venues. Other activities in the festival include a car show, a fun run, and a corn hole tournament.
You can fly to Shafter by utilizing Meadows Field Airport (BFL) in Bakersfield, about a 20-minute drive away. Amtrak's Gold Runner Train also arrives in Bakersfield and connects to Shafter via the Kern Transit Route 110 Bus. While in the area, you can head to another Central Valley travel destination, 32 miles away, in Earlimart, a rural retreat with local bites and small-town flair. You might also like to experience some outdoor recreation at Buena Vista Lake, a scenic lake and for a fun escape for camping and fishing, 26 miles away.