Half An Hour From Baltimore Is Maryland's Underrated Park With Wetland Trails, Paddling, And Unique Wildlife
There are plenty of places to visit on a day trip from Baltimore. Washington, D.C., is ideal for museophiles, Philadelphia is great for farmer's market fun, and Atlantic City is the place to be for entertainment. For travelers looking to reconnect with nature, an underrated park sits about 30 minutes away, offering a break from the daily routine amid verdant landscapes. Marshy Point Nature Center, within Marshy Point Park, has earned a reputation as a hidden gem. The 400-acre park features a variety of trails that wind through wetland areas to lowland sections. Along the way, you'll likely spot some of the area's diverse wildlife, from birds to reptiles and mammals.
Established in 2000, Marshy Point Nature Center is situated on Dundee Creek, which, together with Saltpeter Creek, flows into the Gunpowder River. Thanks to its waterfront location, you can marvel at the scenery from a kayak. Whether you bring your own equipment or take part in their programs and use the provided gear, you get to float past the green surroundings and learn about the unique flora and fauna. Expect to see birdlife, reptiles, mammals, and more. Bring your binoculars to observe wildlife in the grassy fields and along the creekside, as well as taxidermy specimens at the nature center. One Google reviewer said: "Marshy Point is a great spot for nature walks, birding, and enjoying the outdoors."
If all these experiences sound like your cup of tea, the park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, while the nature center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except on holidays. All you have to do is drive half an hour east of Baltimore. You can reach the park from Philadelphia within 1.5 hours, while coming from Washington, D.C., takes an hour and 15 minutes.
Follow the wetland trails at Marshy Point Nature Center
There are several hiking adventures you can embark on at Marshy Point, each guiding you to a distinct corner. As one person described: "The trails are beautifully maintained, with both paved and dirt options that are clearly marked and easy to follow." For an easy walk that showcases the area's quintessential landscapes, the Vernal Pond and Brinkmans Trail Loop is the path to take. Stretching for 2.7 miles, this route leads you toward the two creeks — Dundee and Saltpeter — with the terrain alternating between natural surfaces and wooden boardwalks and bridges. Watch out for ticks along the way.
Another path worth taking is the Dundee-Saltpeter and White Tail Trail Loop. With a length of 2.1 miles and an elevation gain of just 16 feet, this is a relatively effortless hike you can complete within an hour. You'll be meandering among thick coastal lowlands that provide plenty of shade for your journey, with benches placed for frequent breaks. The creek appears after a while, with the best panoramas admired from the Iron Point lookout. Although the trail is rated easy, make sure to wear proper hiking shoes as it can get pretty muddy.
You can cut that hike down to just one mile by taking the White Tail Trail straight toward Iron Point — you'll reach the lookout point in less than 20 minutes. With forests and creek vistas along the way, you'll walk through diverse terrain in a short amount of time. As for those who'd like to see the views from Harry's Overlook, the 1.5-mile Weiskittel Trail offers a nice stroll. For a different kind of hiking experience, Patapsco Valley State Park boasts lush forests, waterfalls, and historic bridges just 40 minutes away.
Enjoy paddling and spotting the local wildlife
The trails at Marshy Point Nature Center aren't limited to footpaths — there's a paddle trail, too. Kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding enthusiasts enjoy floating along the Dundee Creek Paddle Trail. This 1-mile route swaps the city front views you typically see at urban paddling destinations for wetlands, birdwatching platforms, and other features. Bring your own kayak, as the park only provides equipment for those participating in its public programs.
Following the circuit, you'll first paddle toward a platform where you can observe ospreys. Continue your journey, and you'll come across species like common reeds and cattails, as well as submerged aquatic vegetation. Beyond nature, you'll view the CP Crane Generating Station and the Weiskittel family boathouse from your kayak. Moreover, the Iron Point lookout is one of the stops along the route, offering you a different perspective on the scenery. In short, "an adventure awaits around every corner of this little piece of heaven," according to a visitor.
Wildlife encounters are a given, whether on foot or by kayak. Birdwatchers can keep their eyes peeled for great crested flycatchers in the trees, palm warblers in the brush, and hermit thrushes filling the air with their songs. Although bald eagles were once a rare sighting, there are now about 500 pairs in the region. Painted turtles are native to the area, and the species have been around for about 15 million years. Its more dangerous sibling, the snapping turtle, is found at the park, too. Don't be surprised if you see a red fox hunting in the wetlands and fields. When it's time to head back to Baltimore, plan your next itinerary around being a tourist in your own city — there are a few secret spots in Baltimore that most people miss.