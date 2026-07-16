Half An Hour From Baltimore Is Maryland's Underrated Park With Wetland Trails, Paddling, And Unique Wildlife

There are plenty of places to visit on a day trip from Baltimore. Washington, D.C., is ideal for museophiles, Philadelphia is great for farmer's market fun, and Atlantic City is the place to be for entertainment. For travelers looking to reconnect with nature, an underrated park sits about 30 minutes away, offering a break from the daily routine amid verdant landscapes. Marshy Point Nature Center, within Marshy Point Park, has earned a reputation as a hidden gem. The 400-acre park features a variety of trails that wind through wetland areas to lowland sections. Along the way, you'll likely spot some of the area's diverse wildlife, from birds to reptiles and mammals.

Established in 2000, Marshy Point Nature Center is situated on Dundee Creek, which, together with Saltpeter Creek, flows into the Gunpowder River. Thanks to its waterfront location, you can marvel at the scenery from a kayak. Whether you bring your own equipment or take part in their programs and use the provided gear, you get to float past the green surroundings and learn about the unique flora and fauna. Expect to see birdlife, reptiles, mammals, and more. Bring your binoculars to observe wildlife in the grassy fields and along the creekside, as well as taxidermy specimens at the nature center. One Google reviewer said: "Marshy Point is a great spot for nature walks, birding, and enjoying the outdoors."

If all these experiences sound like your cup of tea, the park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, while the nature center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except on holidays. All you have to do is drive half an hour east of Baltimore. You can reach the park from Philadelphia within 1.5 hours, while coming from Washington, D.C., takes an hour and 15 minutes.