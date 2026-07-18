California's Hilly Nature Preserve An Hour From San Francisco Has A Scenic Trail Through Mountains And Forests

As it's described on AllTrails, the trailhead is located just outside of one of America's most expensive places to retire, Saratoga, along State Highway 9. It is a 4.6-mile out-and-back trail that winds through moist evergreen forests, gently gaining in elevation until reaching Turtle Rock, where you'll be greeted by panoramic mountain views and a large rock formation that looks like a turtle. The trail starts at the parking lot, and parallels Skyline Boulevard for 1.7 miles, before crossing the road and heading up towards the rock along the Turtle Rock Trail for another half mile.

The trail connects to others and travels into Long Ridge Open Space Preserve, another of California's hilly nature preserves. In fact, it's a link in the Bay Area Ridge Trail, which currently has over 400 miles of trails that circumnavigate San Francisco Bay. For a longer and more scenic hike, consider continuing on from Turtle Rock along the Peters Creek and Chestnut trails, through Long Ridge and Skyline Ridge Open Space Preserves. This series of connected trails continues onto Tree Farm Trail and leads to the Horseshoe Lake parking area, passing great views, creeks, and lakes along the way. This longer journey, starting from the Saratoga Gap and ending at Horseshoe Lake, is about 8 miles one way.

These trails aren't just for hikers, though. Many of the trails in the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District preserves are open to bikers and horseback riding as well. It's important to note that there are no campgrounds, and primitive camping is not allowed in either the Saratoga Gap, Long Ridge, or Skyline Ridge preserves, so if you do choose to make the longer trek all the way through it to Horseshoe Lake, be sure to have a plan to either get a ride back to the trail head or hike back to the other side.