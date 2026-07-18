California's Hilly Nature Preserve An Hour From San Francisco Has A Scenic Trail Through Mountains And Forests
In a state as beautiful as California, many residents, even those in large urban cities like San Francisco, don't have to travel very far to find amazing wild and natural spaces to enjoy. Even amazing National Park sites are within a short drive from the city center, though you'll likely be faced with crowds. While there are plenty of great places to choose from, one that's worth a visit — and is far less crowded than popular parks like Golden Gate National Recreation Area or the nearby state beaches — is Saratoga Gap Preserve.
Saratoga Gap Open Space Preserve is 1,600 acres of rolling hills and woodlands located just under an hour from downtown San Francisco. It's a prime location for epic hiking and outdoor recreation, and a respite from the fast-paced metro area. The rolling hills are speckled by mixed oak and evergreen forests, offering stunning vistas, lichen and moss-covered trees and boulders, and expansive grasslands lining the ridge of this preserve. One of the highlights, and the best way to explore, is the scenic multi-use trail that winds through the preserve.
Hiking to Turtle Rock via the Skyline Trail
As it's described on AllTrails, the trailhead is located just outside of one of America's most expensive places to retire, Saratoga, along State Highway 9. It is a 4.6-mile out-and-back trail that winds through moist evergreen forests, gently gaining in elevation until reaching Turtle Rock, where you'll be greeted by panoramic mountain views and a large rock formation that looks like a turtle. The trail starts at the parking lot, and parallels Skyline Boulevard for 1.7 miles, before crossing the road and heading up towards the rock along the Turtle Rock Trail for another half mile.
The trail connects to others and travels into Long Ridge Open Space Preserve, another of California's hilly nature preserves. In fact, it's a link in the Bay Area Ridge Trail, which currently has over 400 miles of trails that circumnavigate San Francisco Bay. For a longer and more scenic hike, consider continuing on from Turtle Rock along the Peters Creek and Chestnut trails, through Long Ridge and Skyline Ridge Open Space Preserves. This series of connected trails continues onto Tree Farm Trail and leads to the Horseshoe Lake parking area, passing great views, creeks, and lakes along the way. This longer journey, starting from the Saratoga Gap and ending at Horseshoe Lake, is about 8 miles one way.
These trails aren't just for hikers, though. Many of the trails in the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District preserves are open to bikers and horseback riding as well. It's important to note that there are no campgrounds, and primitive camping is not allowed in either the Saratoga Gap, Long Ridge, or Skyline Ridge preserves, so if you do choose to make the longer trek all the way through it to Horseshoe Lake, be sure to have a plan to either get a ride back to the trail head or hike back to the other side.
Saratoga Gap Preserve: know before you go
Because this area is a nature preserve, there are some important factors to know and consider before making the trip out here. First of all, the parking situation: There is one lot available at the base of the trail, known as the Saratoga Gap Vista Point parking area, which offers 30 spots. This is the only parking lot for this trailhead, so it's a good idea to try to get there early to make sure that you have a space and can enjoy your hike. If you can't find a spot, there is street parking available right outside it, but limited to just five cars. If you're traveling with a group, it's a good idea to carpool to make sure you can secure parking, and so that others can enjoy it too.
Sorry, pet parents, but dogs are not allowed in the preserve, outside of federally recognized service animals. Drones are also prohibited, so you'll have to capture all those stunning photos from your phone or camera instead. Fires and camping are prohibited in the reserve, and so is smoking, to ensure conservation of the landscape for generations to enjoy in the future. If you do make it to Horseshoe Lake from Saratoga Gap Trail, it's important to know that swimming, wading, and fishing are prohibited in all the Open Space Preserves. It's a long hike, so be prepared and make sure to fuel yourself well to avoid bonking on the way there and back.