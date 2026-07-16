Why The Midwest Is The Go-To Destination For Affordable Living In 2026

The Midwest offers more than waving at passing drivers and a bevy of accents. According to 2026 trends, the area north of the Ohio River, between the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains, is also a hotbed of reasonably priced destinations. The region includes seven of the 25 cities on U.S. News and World Report's list of the "Most Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2026-2027" and five of the top 10 on Niche's list of "2026 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America." Not to mention, the Midwest is the only region that saw population growth from 2024 to 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Therefore, the Midwest proves to be an affordable living powerhouse and a go-to destination.

The Midwest region excels in bang-for-buck comparisons across various studies. The Boom Town Index ranked 1,001 counties nationwide, comparing housing costs with economic strength. Eight of its top 20 counties are in Midwestern states. Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin are also ranked in the top five of WalletHub's "Best and Worst States to Raise a Family" list. Housing costs are central to the Midwest's appeal.

A confluence of events, including falling mortgage rates and increased supply, has made the Midwest an ideal place to buy a home, according to Neighbors Bank. The Missouri-based bank found that first-time homebuyers benefit most in Midwest cities with mid-sized metropolitan areas. Factors like housing costs, median home prices, and healthcare quality lead eight of the bank's top 10 cities to be in the Midwest. "These pockets of opportunity are where first-time buyers can find a realistic path to ownership without sacrificing quality of life," Jake Vehige, the bank's president of mortgage lending, writes in the report.