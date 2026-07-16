Why The Midwest Is The Go-To Destination For Affordable Living In 2026
The Midwest offers more than waving at passing drivers and a bevy of accents. According to 2026 trends, the area north of the Ohio River, between the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains, is also a hotbed of reasonably priced destinations. The region includes seven of the 25 cities on U.S. News and World Report's list of the "Most Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2026-2027" and five of the top 10 on Niche's list of "2026 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America." Not to mention, the Midwest is the only region that saw population growth from 2024 to 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Therefore, the Midwest proves to be an affordable living powerhouse and a go-to destination.
The Midwest region excels in bang-for-buck comparisons across various studies. The Boom Town Index ranked 1,001 counties nationwide, comparing housing costs with economic strength. Eight of its top 20 counties are in Midwestern states. Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin are also ranked in the top five of WalletHub's "Best and Worst States to Raise a Family" list. Housing costs are central to the Midwest's appeal.
A confluence of events, including falling mortgage rates and increased supply, has made the Midwest an ideal place to buy a home, according to Neighbors Bank. The Missouri-based bank found that first-time homebuyers benefit most in Midwest cities with mid-sized metropolitan areas. Factors like housing costs, median home prices, and healthcare quality lead eight of the bank's top 10 cities to be in the Midwest. "These pockets of opportunity are where first-time buyers can find a realistic path to ownership without sacrificing quality of life," Jake Vehige, the bank's president of mortgage lending, writes in the report.
Affordable destinations in the Midwest
Taken together, the indexes and lists created showcase a bevy of affordable destinations — whether the aim is to stay for a few days or several decades. At the top of Neighbors Bank's list sits Peoria, a lively and memorable Illinois city that ranks as one of the best places to live. The city is chock-full of low- or no-cost activities. Those looking for a scenic route with an arresting vista can hop in the car and hit the Grand View Drive, a 2.5-mile road just outside the city that's considered the "World's Most Beautiful Drive". If you want to nix the cost of gas, you can hike along its 1.75 miles of sidewalk. The city's Forest Park Nature Center offers a free 540-acre preserve with 7 miles of hiking trails.
Fort Wayne, Indiana, an affordable destination with a walkable downtown, shops, and museums, ranked No. 2 on Neighbor Bank's list, yet has an enviable amount of affordable fun. The city's highly regarded zoo, with its rich collection of exotic creatures, charges a paltry $25 admission for non-members. Fort Wayne is also home to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, a stunning collection of indoor and outdoor public gardens with $1 admission nights on Thursdays.
WalletHub's rankings took a more holistic look at "affordable living," and the quintessential Midwestern state of Minnesota ranked second. The Land of 10,000 Lakes is filled with destinations and activities that can enrich your visit without breaking your budget. It's home to the North Shore Scenic Byway, one of America's best fall drives with waterfalls and golden-hued Lake Superior towns. The All-American Road passes along lighthouses, cobblestone beaches, and a ghost town, without reaching into your wallet for anything except gas money.