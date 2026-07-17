Hidden In The Ozarks Is Arkansas' State Park With Lakeside Activities, Trails, And Camping
From dense hardwood forests and scenic rivers to jagged limestone formations, the Ozark region is lush and full of life, and with rivers, reservoirs, and springs spread across five states, waterfront recreation is plentiful. The region covers the northwest corner of Arkansas, where you have a few state parks offering a nature escape — one being a lakefront haven. Sitting within the Boston Mountains, the highest range of the Ozarks, is Lake Fort Smith State Park. Comprising 260 acres on the northwest shore of Lake Fort Smith, this is an "absolutely gorgeous place to visit," according to one Google review. Whether you're planning a camping getaway, hiking adventure, or boating trip, you'll find all three at this state park.
Officially designated in 1973, Lake Fort Smith State Park was initially located elsewhere before moving to its current site in 2008. With this change came a bigger body of water — Lake Shepard Springs and Lake Fort Smith were combined to create 1,400 acres of water surface. Now, visitors can experience the lake by pedal boating, kayaking, and fishing, with several species thriving in the water.
The hiking trails at Lake Fort Smith range from moderate treks to difficult journeys. Not only that, but those who wish to cross off the Ozark Highlands Trail from their bucket list can access the western trailhead from this state park. Regarding overnight stays, you can pitch a tent at the modestly sized campground or book one of the park's cabins if you prefer a roof over your head. You can get to the state park by heading two and a half hours northwest of Little Rock, while Fayetteville is closer at 45 minutes. The drive from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is doable, too, which will take you two hours and 20 minutes to arrive.
Take advantage of camping and lake fun at Lake Fort Smith State Park
Small but perfectly formed, the campground at Lake Fort Smith State Park offers "sites are well spaced apart and very clean," as one Google reviewer described. With a total of 30 campsites, you can opt for full or partial hookups. Ten spots come with water and 30-amp electric service, with a year-round open showerhouse within walking distance. The remaining 20 sites provide full hookups with 50-amp electricity, most of which boast waterfront views — these also have a nearby showerhouse. The day-use area features another restroom, picnic spots, a playground, and a pavilion.
Besides campsites, you can stay in one of the 10 cabins located across the day-use area — five one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units, and cabins include linens. These are equipped with a bathroom, a kitchen, a fireplace, and a TV. With heating and AC provided, you can rent them year-round. Two cabins are ADA-accessible, and another two accommodate pets for an additional fee. Moreover, groups can book one of the two designated lodges that hold between 28 and 32 guests, with access to a kitchen area.
While many see the Ozarks as ideal for a scenic fall vacation, summertime is ideal for cooling off with water-based activities. The marina and boat ramp are situated near the campground, with a wide range of boat rentals. From kayaks and canoes to pedal and party boats, enjoy floating on the water. However, if you had jet skiing, paddleboarding, or swimming in mind, these activities aren't allowed in the lake. Instead, take a dip at the swimming pool, which operates from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Meanwhile, fishing enthusiasts can catch white, spotted, and largemouth bass — bream and catfish are abundant, too.
Follow the various hiking trails
Lake Fort Smith State Park has multiple hiking routes worth traversing, most of which are better suited to experienced hikers. The relatively easiest and shortest is the Warren Hollow Trail (pay attention to warning signs that it might not be beginner-friendly). This out-and-back trail takes you on a 1.5-mile walk from the cabin and lodge area toward the visitor center via forested paths, stone steps, and a wooden bridge crossing. You get nice views of the lake, so make sure to stop and admire the vistas.
Take it up a notch by following the Shepherd Springs Loop, a moderate hike that extends for 5.4 miles. With an elevation gain of 515 feet, you can complete it within two and a half hours. Highlights along this trail include geological formations and an old chimney — if there is enough water, a cascade might appear. You can also climb Boston Mountain via A and B loops. Spanning 5.9 miles, this moderately rated trail can take up to three hours to complete. Expect a mostly shaded hike with steep sections and creek crossings. The trail is open for mountain biking, too.
Experienced hikers can tackle part of the Ozark Highland Trail, which takes you from Lake Fort Smith to White Rock Mountain. The terminus is a remote peak in the Arkansas Ozarks, where you can escape into nature without crowds. This is a whopping 17.3-mile point-to-point journey that climbs 2,910 feet. Hikers have mentioned using poles to successfully attempt this trail, which can be finished within nine hours. But the camping spots along the trail help break it into a multi-day trip. With verdant forests, wild mushrooms, and plenty of creeks, this is a quintessential Ozark experience.