Hidden In The Ozarks Is Arkansas' State Park With Lakeside Activities, Trails, And Camping

From dense hardwood forests and scenic rivers to jagged limestone formations, the Ozark region is lush and full of life, and with rivers, reservoirs, and springs spread across five states, waterfront recreation is plentiful. The region covers the northwest corner of Arkansas, where you have a few state parks offering a nature escape — one being a lakefront haven. Sitting within the Boston Mountains, the highest range of the Ozarks, is Lake Fort Smith State Park. Comprising 260 acres on the northwest shore of Lake Fort Smith, this is an "absolutely gorgeous place to visit," according to one Google review. Whether you're planning a camping getaway, hiking adventure, or boating trip, you'll find all three at this state park.

Officially designated in 1973, Lake Fort Smith State Park was initially located elsewhere before moving to its current site in 2008. With this change came a bigger body of water — Lake Shepard Springs and Lake Fort Smith were combined to create 1,400 acres of water surface. Now, visitors can experience the lake by pedal boating, kayaking, and fishing, with several species thriving in the water.

The hiking trails at Lake Fort Smith range from moderate treks to difficult journeys. Not only that, but those who wish to cross off the Ozark Highlands Trail from their bucket list can access the western trailhead from this state park. Regarding overnight stays, you can pitch a tent at the modestly sized campground or book one of the park's cabins if you prefer a roof over your head. You can get to the state park by heading two and a half hours northwest of Little Rock, while Fayetteville is closer at 45 minutes. The drive from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is doable, too, which will take you two hours and 20 minutes to arrive.