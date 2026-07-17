Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Scenic Lake In The John Muir Wilderness Nestled Among Gorgeous Mountains

When thinking about California's beautiful lakes, one of the first that comes to mind is Lake Tahoe. Its gorgeous blue waters and beautiful mountain scenery make it an ideal place to visit, and it certainly is popular, garnering more than 2 million visitors each year. Needless to say, it can feel a bit crowded. Lake Tahoe isn't the only lake worth visiting, though. California is home to hundreds — if not thousands — of lakes that are scenic in their own right. One of those lesser-known lakes lies within the John Muir Wilderness Area, several miles up a rocky trail into solitude: Pika Lake.

For those with the physical ability to make a day-long trek through 5 miles (each way) of trails, climbing over 2,000 feet in elevation, you will be rewarded with lakeside bliss that feels like a world all its own. Nestled within Inyo National Forest, where the world's oldest trees hide within the mountains, is the John Muir Wilderness Area, comprising over 650,000 acres of protected land, left undeveloped and untrammeled. This means your time up at Pika Lake will be nearly the opposite of Tahoe, full of quiet, calm, and solitude. The trailhead for the Duck Pass and Pika Lake Trail is located just south of Mammoth Lakes, or about 3 hours south of South Lake Tahoe and 4.5 hours southeast of Sacramento.

Depending on where you're coming from, it may be worth hauling up some camping gear with you to stay the night. Camping at Pika Lake can be a gratifying experience, though a few things should be kept in mind beforehand. First, if you plan to stay the night, you must apply for a wilderness permit, which you can do on Recreation.gov. This lake is deep in the protected wilderness area; there are no facilities at the top, so be sure you are properly prepared with plenty of food, water, and appropriate clothing.