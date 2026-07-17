Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Scenic Lake In The John Muir Wilderness Nestled Among Gorgeous Mountains
When thinking about California's beautiful lakes, one of the first that comes to mind is Lake Tahoe. Its gorgeous blue waters and beautiful mountain scenery make it an ideal place to visit, and it certainly is popular, garnering more than 2 million visitors each year. Needless to say, it can feel a bit crowded. Lake Tahoe isn't the only lake worth visiting, though. California is home to hundreds — if not thousands — of lakes that are scenic in their own right. One of those lesser-known lakes lies within the John Muir Wilderness Area, several miles up a rocky trail into solitude: Pika Lake.
For those with the physical ability to make a day-long trek through 5 miles (each way) of trails, climbing over 2,000 feet in elevation, you will be rewarded with lakeside bliss that feels like a world all its own. Nestled within Inyo National Forest, where the world's oldest trees hide within the mountains, is the John Muir Wilderness Area, comprising over 650,000 acres of protected land, left undeveloped and untrammeled. This means your time up at Pika Lake will be nearly the opposite of Tahoe, full of quiet, calm, and solitude. The trailhead for the Duck Pass and Pika Lake Trail is located just south of Mammoth Lakes, or about 3 hours south of South Lake Tahoe and 4.5 hours southeast of Sacramento.
Depending on where you're coming from, it may be worth hauling up some camping gear with you to stay the night. Camping at Pika Lake can be a gratifying experience, though a few things should be kept in mind beforehand. First, if you plan to stay the night, you must apply for a wilderness permit, which you can do on Recreation.gov. This lake is deep in the protected wilderness area; there are no facilities at the top, so be sure you are properly prepared with plenty of food, water, and appropriate clothing.
Pika Lake: a journey worth enjoying
While Pika Lake may be the pinnacle, the journey is every bit as worthwhile. The 10.4-mile out-and-back trail begins behind the Coldwater Campground (a great place to stay the night to get an early start), and starts off with a pretty steep incline for the first mile or so. At that, you'll have the opportunity to take a short detour to Arrowhead Lake, the first of several along this trail. Continuing on, you'll navigate rocky terrain and steep inclines as you wind your way up towards Duck Lake, the largest of the lakes along this trail. This massive lake makes a great stop before the final stretch of climb to the star of this trail, Pika Lake. At the top, your elevation is about 10,500 feet above sea level.
Once you arrive, you'll be surrounded by subalpine forest, towering rocky mountains, and crystalline water that's great for a dip after a long, strenuous hike. This lake is arguably one of the Sierra Nevada's most gorgeous high-elevation lakes with no crowds in sight. If you're planning on staying the night, you can search around the perimeter of the lake to find a peaceful spot to pitch a tent or a hammock. In a primitive wilderness area like this, it's important to brush up on essential tips for camping in the mountains to keep yourself safe. If you're heading back, make sure you start down at a reasonable time with plenty of daylight to make the steep, rocky journey. Once you've returned to the trailhead, a campsite or a comfortable hotel in Mammoth Lakes will round off a perfect adventure.