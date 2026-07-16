This Tranquil Park In Pennsylvania Is An Underrated Forest Getaway For Hiking, Camping, And Fishing

Because Pennsylvania's tourism scene is so dominated by cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, those planning a nature escape can often overlook some of the Keystone State's beautiful parks. So if you're looking for a tranquil, outdoorsy getaway — one with opportunities to hike, camp, and fish without dealing with tourist crowds even during busier seasons — there's one Pennsylvania gem that checks all the boxes. Ravensburg State Park spans almost 80 acres and is surrounded by the vast Tiadaghton State Forest, giving visitors access to angling and wildlife watching opportunities just beyond its limits.

While Ravensburg State Park is open all year long, those looking to get the best views might want to schedule their visit during early summer or mid-fall, and the camping season might affect your timing, too. The area is home to some short trails suited to different experience levels, as well as a small waterfall and some great spots for coldwater fishing. Trout varieties, in particular, are pretty common here.

Despite its peaceful, secluded feel, Ravensburg State Park is surprisingly accessible. Interstate 80 runs close to the park's southern side, while Pennsylvania Route 880 takes you to its entrance. One of the closest cities is Williamsport, at just a half hour away. Meanwhile, big hubs like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and New York all take around three hours to reach, depending on traffic. For fliers, Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) are two of the most convenient entryways. Public transportation options aren't usually available to and from the park, though, so having your own car can be a major convenience.