This Tranquil Park In Pennsylvania Is An Underrated Forest Getaway For Hiking, Camping, And Fishing
Because Pennsylvania's tourism scene is so dominated by cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, those planning a nature escape can often overlook some of the Keystone State's beautiful parks. So if you're looking for a tranquil, outdoorsy getaway — one with opportunities to hike, camp, and fish without dealing with tourist crowds even during busier seasons — there's one Pennsylvania gem that checks all the boxes. Ravensburg State Park spans almost 80 acres and is surrounded by the vast Tiadaghton State Forest, giving visitors access to angling and wildlife watching opportunities just beyond its limits.
While Ravensburg State Park is open all year long, those looking to get the best views might want to schedule their visit during early summer or mid-fall, and the camping season might affect your timing, too. The area is home to some short trails suited to different experience levels, as well as a small waterfall and some great spots for coldwater fishing. Trout varieties, in particular, are pretty common here.
Despite its peaceful, secluded feel, Ravensburg State Park is surprisingly accessible. Interstate 80 runs close to the park's southern side, while Pennsylvania Route 880 takes you to its entrance. One of the closest cities is Williamsport, at just a half hour away. Meanwhile, big hubs like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and New York all take around three hours to reach, depending on traffic. For fliers, Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) are two of the most convenient entryways. Public transportation options aren't usually available to and from the park, though, so having your own car can be a major convenience.
Ravensburg State Park is an underrated gem with forest hiking trails and camping
Pennsylvania has some seriously underrated nature destinations, and you'll see just how wildly overlooked some of the state's outdoorsy attractions are, as Ravensburg State Park is a great example. Across platforms like Google and Tripadvisor, you might notice that not many people have explored or reviewed these parts of Pennsylvania, even though there's a lot to do and see around here.
Hikers can choose between three main trails: Raven, Mid State, and Thousand Steps. The former is the easiest and most accessible of the bunch, taking you through red pine forests, wooden bridges, cascades, and a mountain stream known for its native trout (per AllTrails). The other two are better suited to experienced hikers. Mid State Trail is pretty isolated, passing through game lands and forests. It's also directly connected to the Thousand Steps Trail, a very steep pathway that can be challenging to navigate in some areas, so those walking it need to exercise extra caution. All three feature non-flush toilets and portable water, but only Mid State has picnic tables.
Campers can take advantage of the tent sites equipped with modern bathrooms and shower facilities. According to the park's website, these are "open from the first Friday in May through the last Sunday in September," and you can't reserve a spot, as they operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Pets are allowed. Other facilities to look forward to include fire rings and picnic tables. Once you're ready for some small-town charm, drive 50 minutes to Spring Mills, a charming little community in the heart of Pennsylvania and an outdoor paradise.
Ravensburg State Park is a tranquil fishing escape with waterfalls
While the nearby Bellefonte might draw in travelers with its storybook feel, bubbling springs, and historic charms, Ravensburg State Park puts a lot of emphasis on its untouched nature and the tranquility that comes with it. Visitors often describe it as a nice, quiet place, and a great way to make the most of the peaceful atmosphere is to enjoy the fishing opportunities and overall waterfront charm.
Ravensburg State Park is known for its coldwater fishing, made available mainly by the creek that runs through it. Native brook trout and wild brown trout are among the most popular species, though you might come across some crawdads, too. The more than 100-year-old dam, in particular, is a fantastic place to fish from. You can get acquainted with Pennsylvania's local rules and regulations on the official website. Those who don't want to take on a whole fishing trip can always just walk along the stream and watch the trout swim by.
The on-site water bodies make this a great place to escape the summer heat. The dam also creates a small waterfall, which is easy to access and makes for a nice photo backdrop. You might come across what looks like a swimming spot, but getting in is not allowed. While one Google reviewer describes this as a great place for dogs to swim in, make sure that your dog is free of insecticides, as they can harm the stream's ecosystem. For a similar outdoorsy experience, Milton State Park is a fishing and hiking haven on a gorgeous river island, making for a fantastic day trip destination, less than half an hour away.