Parkgoers Would Be Thrilled To Find Open Reservations At These 6 Popular Glacier National Park Campgrounds

Glacial landscapes, a network of hiking trails, and the occasional bear sighting — these are just some items on the starter kit for Montana's Glacier National Park. Throw in a handful of picturesque glacial lakes to discover and a drive across the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, and you've got enough to keep you occupied for days on end.

The catch? A lot of virtual elbowing when it comes to making a reservation in one of Glacier National Park's eight reservation campgrounds. Set in the Rocky Mountains, the park is at the mercy of its seasons — roads, hiking trails, and activities are limited and dictated by the weather. A Redditor on r/GlacierNationalPark commented on the extremely short window of full access to the park's offerings, so "it is 100% normal that everything books out within seconds."

No wonder, then, that campgrounds are precious real estate during the peak season, which runs from May to September. Scoring a spot at the most popular ones requires dedication, timing, and foresight: think going online in winter to book a campground for summer. And parkgoers who do so would be thrilled to find open reservations at the campgrounds near the most popular hiking trails, lakes, and road stretches. After consulting Reddit threads and tried-and-tested reviews from camping resource app The Dyrt, here are the six campgrounds you'll be glad to have a booking for.