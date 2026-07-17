Parkgoers Would Be Thrilled To Find Open Reservations At These 6 Popular Glacier National Park Campgrounds
Glacial landscapes, a network of hiking trails, and the occasional bear sighting — these are just some items on the starter kit for Montana's Glacier National Park. Throw in a handful of picturesque glacial lakes to discover and a drive across the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, and you've got enough to keep you occupied for days on end.
The catch? A lot of virtual elbowing when it comes to making a reservation in one of Glacier National Park's eight reservation campgrounds. Set in the Rocky Mountains, the park is at the mercy of its seasons — roads, hiking trails, and activities are limited and dictated by the weather. A Redditor on r/GlacierNationalPark commented on the extremely short window of full access to the park's offerings, so "it is 100% normal that everything books out within seconds."
No wonder, then, that campgrounds are precious real estate during the peak season, which runs from May to September. Scoring a spot at the most popular ones requires dedication, timing, and foresight: think going online in winter to book a campground for summer. And parkgoers who do so would be thrilled to find open reservations at the campgrounds near the most popular hiking trails, lakes, and road stretches. After consulting Reddit threads and tried-and-tested reviews from camping resource app The Dyrt, here are the six campgrounds you'll be glad to have a booking for.
Many Glacier Campground
Toughing out its 4,500-foot elevation can be a challenge, but parkgoers who've managed to snag a spot at the popular Many Glacier Campground enjoy a certain privilege: location, location, location. Located on the eastern side of the park, the campground is a stone's throw away from popular hikes including Grinnell Glacier, Iceberg Lake, and Ptarmigan Tunnel, while staying within reach of the town of Babb, a gateway town with restaurants and amenities right by the park's entrance. Toilets and potable water taps soften the blow for first-time campers.
Apgar Campground
If size matters to you, pitch your tent at Apgar Campground, the largest campground with nearby lake views and trails. Despite its 194 campsites, Redditors found it difficult to book a spot without proper preparation, so take note of the reservation period. Proximity to Lake McDonald is one of Apgar's biggest draws, with many sites within easy reach of the shore. Unfortunately, it's also close to the road, prompting reviewers on The Dyrt to warn light sleepers of the noise.
Sprague Creek Campground
Getting a slice of campground at Sprague Creek, which is smaller than other Glacier National Park camps, requires planning ahead, especially if you're angling for something more rustic and low-key next to the tranquil shores of Lake McDonald. A Redditor noted that the campground didn't allow trailers or bigger RVs, resulting in "more tent campers and less RV generator noise than in other campgrounds." Parkgoers get access to potable water, toilets, and lakeside activities. It's next to the Going-to-the-Sun Road, so opt for a spot that faces the lake rather than the road.
Avalanche Campground
For those with the iconic Avalanche Lake and the wheelchair-friendly Trail of Cedars on their itinerary, scoring a reservation at the Avalanche Campground is akin to winning the lottery. Formerly a first-come, first-served campground, Avalanche's six-month rolling reservation calendar requires you to be locked in on your quest, with a Redditor commenting that "it was easier to get Taylor Swift concert tickets than a spot at Avalanche." The payoff for those who've secured spots: a spacious campground within 16 miles of Logan Pass, morning walks along Avalanche Creek, and evening hikes by Avalanche Lake.
Fish Creek Campground
Each of the four loops at Fish Creek Campground — the second largest in the national park — has its own vibe, from forested slopes that appeal to tenters to open areas around the vibrantly spectacular Lake McDonald, Glacier National Park's largest lake. This, of course, makes it a popular choice for parkgoers — and hard to secure. But the location is well worth the effort, with one camper on The Dyrt praising its proximity to the Apgar Visitor Center shuttles as a huge plus.
St. Mary Campground
Open swaths of nature await the lucky camper who managed to snag a reservation at St. Mary Campground. But this less shaded campground offers advantageous views: campers are graced with clear night skies primed for stargazing, and vistas of Singleshot, East Flattop, and Red Eagle Mountains. You're conveniently close to the Going-to-the-Sun Road and the St. Mary visitor center for catching a shuttle or participating in ranger-led talks and astronomy programs. Around the campground, the scenic Beaver Pond Loop makes for a great, easy hike.