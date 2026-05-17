Glacier National Park's Largest Campground Is A Scenic Escape With Nearby Lake Views And Trails

There's a reason around 3 million people visit Montana's Glacier National Park every summer. From electric-turquoise alpine lakes and winding mountain roads, the park's 1 million-plus acres give visitors the chance to discover a landscape shaped by time and ancient glaciers. The park is also home to 13 campgrounds that offer a more immersive way for visitors to experience the park's beauty. Those looking for RV and tent camping steps from Lake McDonald's crystal-clear waters, in the western section of Glacier National Park, should consider Apgar Campground.

Situated just off Going-to-the-Sun Road, a 50-mile highway showcasing the best of Glacier, Apgar Campground is the park's largest, boasting 194 campsites shaded by evergreens. Although you won't find waterfront sites, the amphitheater overlooks Lake McDonald, which features views of the rainbow-rock shoreline and mountains reflected across gin-clear waters. Watch sunset over the lake or attend the evening ranger talks, daily (during summer) programming that explores topics ranging from geology to park history and bear awareness.

The best time to visit Glacier National Park depends on what you want to do, but reservations are required during spring, summer, and fall. As Glacier National Park is one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S., it should come as no surprise that Apgar Campground books up quicker than a bear can rip open a cooler. Sites open up six months in advance (on a rolling basis) via Recreation.gov and can fill up within minutes or even seconds.