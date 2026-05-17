Glacier National Park's Largest Campground Is A Scenic Escape With Nearby Lake Views And Trails
There's a reason around 3 million people visit Montana's Glacier National Park every summer. From electric-turquoise alpine lakes and winding mountain roads, the park's 1 million-plus acres give visitors the chance to discover a landscape shaped by time and ancient glaciers. The park is also home to 13 campgrounds that offer a more immersive way for visitors to experience the park's beauty. Those looking for RV and tent camping steps from Lake McDonald's crystal-clear waters, in the western section of Glacier National Park, should consider Apgar Campground.
Situated just off Going-to-the-Sun Road, a 50-mile highway showcasing the best of Glacier, Apgar Campground is the park's largest, boasting 194 campsites shaded by evergreens. Although you won't find waterfront sites, the amphitheater overlooks Lake McDonald, which features views of the rainbow-rock shoreline and mountains reflected across gin-clear waters. Watch sunset over the lake or attend the evening ranger talks, daily (during summer) programming that explores topics ranging from geology to park history and bear awareness.
The best time to visit Glacier National Park depends on what you want to do, but reservations are required during spring, summer, and fall. As Glacier National Park is one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S., it should come as no surprise that Apgar Campground books up quicker than a bear can rip open a cooler. Sites open up six months in advance (on a rolling basis) via Recreation.gov and can fill up within minutes or even seconds.
The sites and amenities at Glacier's Apgar Campground
In terms of design, Apgar Campground features a series of loops with walking trails connecting each loop to nearby bathrooms, water spigots, and dumpsters. Although drinking water and flush toilets are available, there are no electricity, water, or sewer hookups at the campsites. It's worth noting that not all the bathrooms have showers, and visitors note that the lines are often long. If you simply want to rinse off after a hike, consider using a solar shower like the $30 Coleman camping shower.
Except for the hike-in or bike-in shared spaces, all the sites can accommodate RVs and tents. However, campers with rigs between 30 and 40 feet report having trouble finding suitable spaces even though the park claims 25 sites can handle vehicles up to 40 feet. Each site comes with a picnic table and fire rings, plus access to the all-too-important bear boxes.
The campground takes its bear boxes seriously, and so should you. Around 600 black bears and 300 grizzlies call the park home, making how to properly bear-proof your campsite an essential skill. You'll find sturdy food storage boxes near the bathrooms. Here, campers must store all food, and a few things that might not initially come to mind, like cat and dog food. The campground remains open during the winter — despite receiving blankets of snow — but freezing temperatures cause park officials to shut off the water (including the toilets, showers, and dump station).
Trails and things to do near Apgar Campground
Apgar Campground is located a five-minute drive from the west park entrance and is a convenient jumping-off point for exploring Going-to-the-Sun Road, one of America's most scenic highways. As you drive, you'll pass by the trailheads to Virginia Falls and St. Mary Falls, as well as glacial overlooks and rocky crags.
The east side has a reputation for hiking trails with a more impressive wow factor, but the west side offers many scenic hikes within driving distance of the campground. For instance, the 7.2-mile Apgar Lookout Trail is only a 15-minute drive from Apgar. This challenging trail leads to a lookout point where hikers can take in views encompassing all of McDonald Lake, the surrounding mountains, and snowy peaks. For a less strenuous hike without missing out on McDonald Lake views, embark on the 2.2-mile Rocky Point Trailhead.
Guests on Google Reviews praise the campground for its easy access to the Apgar Visitor Center and Apgar Village via a half-mile walking trail. Visitors can also take a stroll to Apgar Beach's pebble-strewn shore or rent kayaks, paddle boards, bicycles, and anything you'd need for camping at Glacier Outfitters. If you're interested in wilderness hiking, make a stop at the Apgar Backcountry Permit Center. Just 10 minutes south of the campground in the town of East Glacier, you'll find a couple of overnight lodges and rustic gift shops hawking pottery, ice cream, and other local products.