Between Indianapolis And Peoria Is A Scenic Forest Preserve With River Views, Fishing, And Hiking

In the center of Illinois is a quiet river, the Sangamon, whose name may not be as well-known as the giants of the United States, but which played a vital role for one president: Abraham Lincoln. Rolling through the Grand Prairie for 240 miles, the Sangamon River is the largest tributary of the Illinois River, and it was one of Abraham Lincoln's favorites. For years, much of the Sangamon was inaccessible since it ran through private property, but these days, folks can float, fish, or hike a small part of it in the Sangamon River Forest Preserve.

Located between Peoria and Indianapolis, the Sangamon River Forest Preserve comprises 160 acres that include three trails through a forest and prairie. There are river views of the Sangamon and the Wildcat Slough Tributary (pronounced "slew") that run through this preserve. Lincoln fell in love with the Sangamon when he canoed it for the first time in 1831 near Decatur, and just one year later, his first political platform was a call to clear the river for commercial use. This preserve was once home to the Lincoln Ash Tree, one of the largest ash trees in the state, slightly taller than the top hat preferred by its namesake. Born in 1814, this nearly 200-year-old tree was a powerful homage to Lincoln, but sadly, it succumbed to an infestation of invasive emerald ash borers in the 2010s and died.

Although that historic tree no longer stands, the forest is still filled with large 200-year-old oaks, some with 13-foot circumferences. This forest preserve's easy and well-maintained trails are perfect for families or anyone seeking a tranquil experience in an uncrowded, lesser-known spot that could be one of the Midwest's most beautiful forests.