Between Indianapolis And Peoria Is A Scenic Forest Preserve With River Views, Fishing, And Hiking
In the center of Illinois is a quiet river, the Sangamon, whose name may not be as well-known as the giants of the United States, but which played a vital role for one president: Abraham Lincoln. Rolling through the Grand Prairie for 240 miles, the Sangamon River is the largest tributary of the Illinois River, and it was one of Abraham Lincoln's favorites. For years, much of the Sangamon was inaccessible since it ran through private property, but these days, folks can float, fish, or hike a small part of it in the Sangamon River Forest Preserve.
Located between Peoria and Indianapolis, the Sangamon River Forest Preserve comprises 160 acres that include three trails through a forest and prairie. There are river views of the Sangamon and the Wildcat Slough Tributary (pronounced "slew") that run through this preserve. Lincoln fell in love with the Sangamon when he canoed it for the first time in 1831 near Decatur, and just one year later, his first political platform was a call to clear the river for commercial use. This preserve was once home to the Lincoln Ash Tree, one of the largest ash trees in the state, slightly taller than the top hat preferred by its namesake. Born in 1814, this nearly 200-year-old tree was a powerful homage to Lincoln, but sadly, it succumbed to an infestation of invasive emerald ash borers in the 2010s and died.
Although that historic tree no longer stands, the forest is still filled with large 200-year-old oaks, some with 13-foot circumferences. This forest preserve's easy and well-maintained trails are perfect for families or anyone seeking a tranquil experience in an uncrowded, lesser-known spot that could be one of the Midwest's most beautiful forests.
Hiking and fishing in the Sangamon River Forest Preserve
Floating or fishing in the river that Lincoln loved so much is a great way to immerse yourself in this less-discussed part of the president's life. It's also a way to feel calm and present in a place that feels timeless and almost left alone, especially compared to the more popular scenic views of Homer Lake, 40 minutes away. There's a canoe launch to access the short stretch of the Sangamon in the preserve. Or, you can just find a quiet spot on the riverbank and cast a line. Pole and line fishing are allowed with licenses, and you can find walleye, largemouth bass, and smallmouth bass.
For those looking to stay on dry land, there are three short trails in the preserve that can be combined to create longer routes. The Prairie and Wildcat Slough Loop is 1 mile through the prairie, which is exposed to the sun. The Wildcat Slough and Bottomland Loop is 1.3 miles in the forest and along the river, so it's ideal for a cooler, shadier walk.
The trails are well-kept paths of dirt and mowed grass, so while they're doable for kids, it's not recommended to bring a stroller. They can also flood in the springtime and after a heavy rain, while winter can bring icy patches and mud, so plan your trip accordingly. Summer brings wildflowers, while autumn transforms the forest with lovely fall foliage, so these may be the best times to visit (just don't forget the bug spray).
What to know about visiting the Sangamon River Forest Preserve
Animal lovers can have a great time at the Sangamon River Forest Preserve, where you'll find animals on land, water, and in the sky. Nearly all of the state's 300 species of birds can be found near the Sangamon, and bald eagles have been spotted at this preserve, while deer sometimes roam the forest. Note that leashed dogs are welcome in this area, which has picnic tables and bathrooms for those who want to stay for a while. This forest preserve is open year-round. It opens at 7 a.m. and closes 30 minutes after sunset, and parking is free.
The Sangamon River Forest Preserve is a 1.5-hour drive from Peoria, one of the best American cities to live in, while it's just under 2.5 hours from Indianapolis, so consider making it a day trip from either location or a stop along the way if you're driving from one to the other. It's also just 30 minutes from the thriving arts scene and vibrant culture of Urbana-Champaign, so whether you're visiting or a local of this college town, you can easily hop on over to spend a morning or afternoon in the preserve.
Urbana-Campaign is also home to the closest domestic airport, Willard Airport (CMI), which has direct flights from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). The closest major hub is Chicago O'Hare, a little under 2.5 hours away.