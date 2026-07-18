This Michigan Village Is A Best-Kept Secret From Tourists With Local Eats, Nearby Beaches, And A Botanical Garden

Michigan is full of charming small towns and villages that offer unique experiences to travelers who stop by on a road trip. Visitors who make it to the state's sparsely populated Upper Peninsula will find incomparable natural beauty and one-of-a-kind communities in lesser-known destinations — one such place is DeTour Village. Situated on the eastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, this small town of fewer than 500 people offers stunning Lake Huron beaches, as well as Michigan's northernmost botanical gardens.

DeTour Village is best known as the launch point for the Drummond Island ferry, which carries around 400,000 passengers each year to the outdoor paradise of Drummond Island — a destination that calls itself "one of Michigan's best-kept secrets." If Drummond Island is a secret, DeTour Village is even more under the radar. Tourism and recreation may be part of this village's economy, but many don't explore much beyond the Drummond Island ferry dock. Those who venture out will find delightful local eats, small beaches lining the coast of Lake Huron, and a unique, volunteer-run botanical garden. Expect a peaceful atmosphere — visitors on social media praise the lake views and beaches, though some note that entertainment options are limited.

To reach DeTour Village, you'll have to drive. The UP village is about an hour northeast of Mackinaw City, making it easy to pair with a trip to Mackinac Island. The closest airport is the Chippewa County International Airport (CIU) in Kincheloe, a little under an hour northwest of the village. Overnight visitors can choose from lakefront cabin rentals and campgrounds for tent and RV camping. Spend a little extra time here, and you'll discover why this quiet village deserves a place on your Upper Peninsula itinerary.