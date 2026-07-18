This Michigan Village Is A Best-Kept Secret From Tourists With Local Eats, Nearby Beaches, And A Botanical Garden
Michigan is full of charming small towns and villages that offer unique experiences to travelers who stop by on a road trip. Visitors who make it to the state's sparsely populated Upper Peninsula will find incomparable natural beauty and one-of-a-kind communities in lesser-known destinations — one such place is DeTour Village. Situated on the eastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, this small town of fewer than 500 people offers stunning Lake Huron beaches, as well as Michigan's northernmost botanical gardens.
DeTour Village is best known as the launch point for the Drummond Island ferry, which carries around 400,000 passengers each year to the outdoor paradise of Drummond Island — a destination that calls itself "one of Michigan's best-kept secrets." If Drummond Island is a secret, DeTour Village is even more under the radar. Tourism and recreation may be part of this village's economy, but many don't explore much beyond the Drummond Island ferry dock. Those who venture out will find delightful local eats, small beaches lining the coast of Lake Huron, and a unique, volunteer-run botanical garden. Expect a peaceful atmosphere — visitors on social media praise the lake views and beaches, though some note that entertainment options are limited.
To reach DeTour Village, you'll have to drive. The UP village is about an hour northeast of Mackinaw City, making it easy to pair with a trip to Mackinac Island. The closest airport is the Chippewa County International Airport (CIU) in Kincheloe, a little under an hour northwest of the village. Overnight visitors can choose from lakefront cabin rentals and campgrounds for tent and RV camping. Spend a little extra time here, and you'll discover why this quiet village deserves a place on your Upper Peninsula itinerary.
DeTour Village's beaches, forests, and botanical garden
Nestled on the shore of Lake Huron, DeTour Village has several choices for beaches. Along the Lake Huron shoreline, you'll find turnout points onto isolated shorelines with beautiful views. One of the biggest is Malette Park, which borders Olmstead Bay in Lake Huron. The park has a viewing platform, picnic area, swimming beach, and public boat launch. It's also a frequent location for the village's Fourth of July fireworks. Then there are the more peaceful areas, like Hot Dog Stand Beach Turnout, so called because of a hot dog stand that used to be there. Along with the Lake Huron beaches, the nearby Caribou Lake is a popular spot for swimming, boating, kayaking, and fishing.
Nature lovers will want to explore DeTour Peninsula Nature Preserve, a 145-acre park with forests, lakeshore, and marshland. It's also a birding hotspot with green warblers, shorebirds, and bald eagles. Those who want to sleep surrounded by nature can stay at the nearby DeTour State Forest Campground, a quiet camping haven on the banks of Lake Huron. Don't forget to attempt the easy and picturesque 2.2-mile trail here, where you're unlikely to run into other hikers.
Finally, there's the DeTour Village Botanical Gardens, which are volunteer-run and were designed by a local. The grounds include a nature trail, frog pond, and many garden beds overflowing with flowers, as well as sculptures and other art pieces. "Such a special place to explore," writes one previous traveler. "You can tell that a lot of time and energy [have been] put into this little gem. Well worth a visit!" Of course, to complete your adventure, consider visiting Drummond Island, America's second-largest freshwater island, known as the "gem of the Huron" — just take the ferry that departs from DeTour Village.
DeTour Village's local eateries and gift shop
Despite its small size, DeTour Village has several eateries and shops to choose from. One local favorite is the DeTour Village Inn, serving classic bar food like hamburgers, wings, and cheese curds. It's also a local gathering spot with karaoke and live music. "This place is where everybody hangs out in this small village," writes one person in a Google review. "They have some of the best burgers. It's all bar food, but they use quality ingredients."
Mainsail Restaurant and Bar offers a slightly more varied menu with a popular whitefish sandwich, as well as quirky decor featuring a deer head and an upside-down canoe. "Very cute place on the outside, eclectic and interesting on the inside, but the best part is that their food, drinks, and service are amazing," writes one previous diner. And next to the Drummond Island Ferry Dock, you'll find a colorful food stand called the Shipwreck Grille, serving sandwiches, hog dogs, and more.
Along with the local grocery store, DeTour Village is home to a gift shop called Timberdoodle Mercantile, which carries handmade clothing, jewelry, and decor. One visitor calls it an "absolutely darling gift shop," and others praise the local art, Michigan-made souvenirs, and wide selection of greeting cards. Together, these local businesses and natural attractions make DeTour Village much more than just a stop on the way to Drummond Island. For another charming Michigan locale, consider driving to Gwinn, a historic Upper Peninsula community with lakes, camping, fishing, and tasty eats.