The 'Everglades Of The North' Is Maryland's Wetland Nature Preserve On The Chesapeake Bay With Unique Wildlife

Other than the obviously popular beach destinations, the East Coast's most alluring water features may be its remarkable collection of wetland ecosystems and their rich biodiversity. Some wetland ecosystems, most notably the Florida Everglades, have achieved a level of fame often reserved for beaches, mountains, and other, more striking natural wonders. The Everglades, however, are far from the only amazing wetland worth visiting on the East Coast, and Florida is not the only state with exceptional wetland parks. Much further north, Mid-Atlantic states like Maryland often share Florida's propensity towards ecologically rich wetland habitats, even though they don't share the Sunshine State's year-round warm climate. Notably, Maryland's Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge has a strong claim to being the "Everglades of the North" thanks to its significant biodiversity, picturesque views, and wildlife watching opportunities.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge sits along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay on Maryland's section of the Delmarva Peninsula. Being about two hours south of Baltimore, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is largely removed from the commercial and industrial activities that often affect the bay further north. Instead, the refuge contains fertile tidal marshes, hardwood forests, and soaring canopies of loblolly pine trees. Consequently, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is a premier destination for wildlife watching, including some of the best opportunities for birdwatchers anywhere in the Mid-Atlantic. All in all, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge offers visitors the chance to see unique wildlife rarely seen elsewhere in Maryland and explore a corner of the state often passed over in the Chesapeake Bay region.