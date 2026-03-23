Maryland's Historic City On The Eastern Shore Spotlights A Vibrant Downtown, Victorian Charm, And Nature Preserves
Maryland's watery attractions like the Baltimore Waterfront or Ocean City beaches might be well-known, but there are many underrated cities scattered along its coast. These spots not only remain undiscovered by most travelers, but also offer something beyond the usual maritime activities. So, if you're hoping to plan a more authentic and well-rounded trip to the state, consider adding the city of Cambridge to your bucket list. While small, this is a place that brims with history, Victorian-era buildings, and a surprisingly lively downtown. The natural allure is still there, too. You'll find it in the nearby wildlife refuges and scenic drives.
Cambridge is easy to reach, too. Big hubs like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore are both under two hours away, mainly thanks to U.S. Route 50 running straight through the northwestern part of town. The city is also just a 20-something-minute drive from Easton, a small town with award-winning food and upscale shops. For those planning to fly, Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall (BWI) is the nearest international airport, at 77 miles away. While this is, for many, the best choice, there are some smaller alternatives nearby you can choose, too. Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY) is less than 40 miles southeast, while Cambridge-Dorchester Airport is less than a 10-minute drive out of the city, though it doesn't have scheduled commercial flights. Even if you have to fly into BWI, the good news is that the Bayrunner Shuttle will take you straight from BWI to Cambridge. It's a bit on the pricier side, but because the city you'll be visiting is so walkable, a car isn't always a necessity. If you're planning on going on day trips, however, the flexibility of a rental might be worth the extra cost.
Enjoy Cambridge's historic roots, Victorian charm, and lively downtown
While Cambridge's region is a nature lover's dream, the city is known for its cultural side as well. The city dates back to 1684, meaning this coastal locale is almost 100 years older than the U.S. Over the centuries, Cambridge has served as an important trading hub for ships, seafood, tobacco, lumber, and more. Today, you can catch a glimpse of its history in the local Historic Preservation District, which comprises roughly 600 buildings (or 40-something blocks).
Most of the structures you'll come across are over 100 years old, and one common denominator is their classic Victorian style. This very prevalent aesthetic throughout Cambridge's was widely used at a time when the city went through rapid growth. Some recognizable features include gabled windows, high-pitched rooflines, and off-center entry doors. Airbnbs make it possible for you to experience living in one of these buildings firsthand.
A good part of Cambridge's historic district can be found in its downtown, which boasts a vibrant, attraction-filled atmosphere. You'll find a nice selection of eateries, with places like Carmela's Cucina being among the most popular picks. It's a family-owned Italian restaurant (think pizza, pasta, and cannoli) often praised for its high-quality ingredients, authentic dishes, and reasonable prices. A four-minute walk from here, you'll find RAR Brewing, which includes a taproom, a burger kitchen, and the Dive Club restaurant. They have a good selection of beers, from American brown ales to lagers and IPAs. If you've still got time, Denton makes for a great day trip destination at about 45 minutes away. It's a charming town with an inviting riverfront and historic main street.
Explore the nature preserves and outdoor escapes around Cambridge
Between its unrestricted water access and location within Dorchester county, Cambridge promises a lot of fun outdoor adventures, and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is a great place to start. Located just a 14-minute drive out of the city center, Blackwater boasts over 32,000 acres famous for its wetlands, history, and record-breaking natural population of Delmarva peninsula fox squirrels. Here, you can boat, fish, and go bird-watching. Just keep in mind that while Maryland is known for its stunning bay, it's also one of the most dangerous states for boaters. So, if you decide to take advantage of its waterfront attractions, make sure to check the weather beforehand, stay within speed limits, and hire a professional boat operator if need be.
Hikers and cyclists can explore the refuge's four land trails, just keep an eye out for seasonal closures organized to protect the local fauna. The trails range in difficulty from easy to moderate, with the Marsh Edge Trail being the shortest and both kid and wheelchair-friendly. Remember that the Visitor Center is closed on Mondays, and that pets are only allowed in the mowed area right outside the center or if you're bringing them in your car. The refuge's Wildlife Drive has great views and makes for a convenient way to explore the area.
Closer to downtown, you'll find Long Wharf Park. It's a riverside gem where you can fish, swim, and picnic. Visitors rave about the scenic, peaceful atmosphere and well-known lighthouse. For more of that classic maritime allure, consider a day trip to St. Michaels, just a little over 30 minutes away. It's another vacation town located on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay with seafood and nautical charm.