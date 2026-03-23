Maryland's Historic City On The Eastern Shore Spotlights A Vibrant Downtown, Victorian Charm, And Nature Preserves

Maryland's watery attractions like the Baltimore Waterfront or Ocean City beaches might be well-known, but there are many underrated cities scattered along its coast. These spots not only remain undiscovered by most travelers, but also offer something beyond the usual maritime activities. So, if you're hoping to plan a more authentic and well-rounded trip to the state, consider adding the city of Cambridge to your bucket list. While small, this is a place that brims with history, Victorian-era buildings, and a surprisingly lively downtown. The natural allure is still there, too. You'll find it in the nearby wildlife refuges and scenic drives.

Cambridge is easy to reach, too. Big hubs like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore are both under two hours away, mainly thanks to U.S. Route 50 running straight through the northwestern part of town. The city is also just a 20-something-minute drive from Easton, a small town with award-winning food and upscale shops. For those planning to fly, Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall (BWI) is the nearest international airport, at 77 miles away. While this is, for many, the best choice, there are some smaller alternatives nearby you can choose, too. Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY) is less than 40 miles southeast, while Cambridge-Dorchester Airport is less than a 10-minute drive out of the city, though it doesn't have scheduled commercial flights. Even if you have to fly into BWI, the good news is that the Bayrunner Shuttle will take you straight from BWI to Cambridge. It's a bit on the pricier side, but because the city you'll be visiting is so walkable, a car isn't always a necessity. If you're planning on going on day trips, however, the flexibility of a rental might be worth the extra cost.