Between Springfield And Mark Twain National Forest Is An Ozark Preserve For Fishing, Birding, And River Views

Missouri's lush forests are a haven for nature enthusiasts looking to get fresh air and verdant views. Fishing aficionados and birders alike are drawn to the Piney River Narrows State Natural Area, where the Big Piney River flows into the Gasconade River and meets the West Piney Creek, offering relaxing riverine scenery surrounded by tall trees and wildflower meadows.

Visitors can fly into Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) and drive an hour and 45 minutes east to reach this Ozark preserve. It lies about 70 miles west of the Mark Twain National Forest, on a drive that takes you through the Ozark Plateau expanse covered with forests and farms in the bucolic Missouri countryside.

You may see kayakers paddling along the Big Piney River and taking in the river views from Dogs Bluff Access at the northeastern edge of the preserve. You can get a loftier view of the river from a hiking trail that takes you along the riverside bluffs. A hiker on AllTrails described it as "Steep in places but beautiful views!!!" The verdant trees and sunlight on the serene waters make this one of the preserve's most photogenic spots.