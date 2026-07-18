Between Springfield And Mark Twain National Forest Is An Ozark Preserve For Fishing, Birding, And River Views
Missouri's lush forests are a haven for nature enthusiasts looking to get fresh air and verdant views. Fishing aficionados and birders alike are drawn to the Piney River Narrows State Natural Area, where the Big Piney River flows into the Gasconade River and meets the West Piney Creek, offering relaxing riverine scenery surrounded by tall trees and wildflower meadows.
Visitors can fly into Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) and drive an hour and 45 minutes east to reach this Ozark preserve. It lies about 70 miles west of the Mark Twain National Forest, on a drive that takes you through the Ozark Plateau expanse covered with forests and farms in the bucolic Missouri countryside.
You may see kayakers paddling along the Big Piney River and taking in the river views from Dogs Bluff Access at the northeastern edge of the preserve. You can get a loftier view of the river from a hiking trail that takes you along the riverside bluffs. A hiker on AllTrails described it as "Steep in places but beautiful views!!!" The verdant trees and sunlight on the serene waters make this one of the preserve's most photogenic spots.
Catch fish or photos of birds in this scenic preserve
Soak up the sights of this preserve in the Ozarks by fishing from the wooded banks for sunfish and bass, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Sitting on the riverbank against a tree with a line in the water is a refreshing respite from everyday life. Pick up gear from the nearby friendly city of Houston, Missouri, then relax with the breeze rustling through the branches and the river's flowing waters until you feel a pull on the line and reel in a fresh catch.
You can enjoy the beauty of feathered friends from specially made birding platforms in the Piney River Narrows preserve, according to Park Nears Me. Being only two and a half hours from Truman Lake, Missouri's largest artificial lake, you'll find a similar collection of regal fowl on the water and hear varied lilting songs from the treetops. The National Park Service states that rivers in the Ozarks are home to warblers, kingfishers, and herons, and you may even experience the joy of glimpsing the elusive peregrine falcon.
The whole Ozark region is fantastic for fishing, birding and general wildlife viewing, with horseback riding available in the Mark Twain National Forest. October is the fall turkey hunting season, so get your permit if you'd like to take part. A pleasant home base for exploring the region is the picturesque city of Mountain View, with its historic downtown buildings.