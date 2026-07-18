Forget Big Sur, California's Alternative Road Trip Has Sweeping Mountain Views And Canyon Hikes

Ah, the Big Sur: Bend after bend of jaw-dropping coastal scenery where the California mountains crash into the Pacific Ocean. There are plenty of reasons why this 90-mile stretch of Highway 1 is hailed as one of the most epic road journeys you can do in America. But here's something you might not know: It's not the only way to traverse this corner of the Golden State from north to south, or vice versa. There is another route that connects Carmel-by-the-Sea with San Simeon, the official start and end points of the drive, offering to swap salt spray for sweeping mountain vistas, rugged canyons, and more.

Linking the whole of the scenic Carmel Valley Road with a bit of Highway 101 and sections of State Route 46, it whisks you away from the famous sights of the Bixby Bridge and Point Lobos, diving inland instead, through the forest-dashed reaches of the wild Santa Lucia Range, into the very heart of Paso Robles wine country, before finally reconnecting with the coast just south of the underrated, artsy city of Cambria.

I was forced to drive this back in 2025 when key sections of Highway 1 on the coast were closed to through traffic. I'll admit I wasn't happy when I learned I wouldn't be able to check that Big Sur-shaped line off my California bucket list, but frowns quickly turned to gasps as I began cruising through the rural landscapes of the Carmel Valley, watching as the peaks got higher with every turn, the oaks more twisted, the scenery more bucolic. Add in a canyon hike and river swim along the way, plus drop-in visits to local wineries, and this "alternative" fast became the main attraction.