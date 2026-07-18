Forget Florida, Retire To This Landlocked Mountain Region With Lake Fun, Beaches, And Vibrant Cities

If you prefer snow-capped peaks to snow-colored beaches, or think azure mountain lakes beat glittering sea waters, then here's something that might just pique your interest: There's a whole dash of states that could offer a retirement packed with highland hiking, lake lazing, and charming cities, neatly tucked far away from Florida, the place that currently attracts more retirees than anywhere else. Its name? The Mountain West.

This big ol' region covers — you guessed it — a hefty chunk of the western half of the United States. Depending on your definition, it encompasses five or six territories that spread from the Great Plains across the Rocky Mountains. In the north, it claims the Big Sky Country of Montana. In the south, it butts up to the canyons of Colorado. And there's room for Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Nevada in there, to boot. The upshot? There's plenty to tempt the would-be retiree in these parts, though ocean beaches aren't part of the deal, since every single state here is landlocked, or even doubly so.

Of course, one big bonus of it being so big is that getting to the Mountain West is likely to be a cinch. Looking for airports? Take your pick. There are international hubs in Denver, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas, along with regional arrival points in Montana's Bozeman, Wyoming's Jackson Hole, Idaho's Boise — the list goes on. On top of that, major interstates are all over, whether that's Interstate 15 running from the south all the way to the Canadian border or Interstate 70 weaving across the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and Utah.