Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's Scenic Retirement Municipality With Parks, Lakes, And Tasty Eats
Do you love the sounds of bird calls, views of shimmering lakes, and the taste of delicious poutine? If so, meet Chatham-Kent, a municipality at the southwestern tip of Ontario, Canada. Sandwiched between Detroit, Michigan, and Toronto, Ontario, Chatham-Kent is home to scenic parks with trails, wildlife, and access to Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair — all within close proximity to scrumptious eateries. Chatham-Kent enjoys a more mild climate than other parts of Ontario, thanks to its location in the Carolinian Zone, and is positioned at the same latitude as Northern California. It's also considered an ideal place to retire. In 2015, The Globe and Mail named Chatham-Kent one of the top six "retirement hot spots" in Canada. It was also rated the most affordable region to purchase a home in Ontario in 2026, per ViewHomes.
You can reach downtown Chatham in just over an hour from Detroit and a little over three hours from Toronto by car. You can also get to Chatham on the VIA Rail from Windsor, just across the border from Detroit, or from Toronto's Union Station. Once in Chatham-Kent, you may want to rent a car as it will make traveling around the region much easier.
Chatham-Kent's parks are ideal for birdwatching
Chatham-Kent is home to some of the most scenic parks on the shores of Lake Erie, and chief among them is Wheatley Provincial Park. Spanning nearly 600 acres, it's the perfect place to camp, fish, canoe, and — best of all — spot unique migratory birds. Enjoy a walk along the 2.4-mile Creek Loop, which takes you through the park's campsites and across a wooden footbridge for the chance to view waterfowl like herons and egrets. The park's flora consists of deciduous trees, known in this area as Carolinian forests, and is home to hawks, warblers, and thrushes. Make a quick detour to the beach and walk along the sandy shores of Lake Erie where you can also spot shorebirds. Forgot to pack food? Head to the nearby town of Wheatley and grab a bite to eat at Renny's The Village Smokehouse for poutine and barbecue, or a slice of 'za at Original Guys Pizza Pies.
About 40 miles down the coast is Rondeau Provincial Park, Canada's thriving park on Lake Erie. The park is world-renowned for its bird watching, thanks to its location on the Rondeau Peninsula, a key stopover for migratory birds. Visitors have spotted 334 different species of birds here, including the endangered prothonotary warbler. The best time to visit the park is in the springtime during the "Festival of Flight," a popular annual birdwatching event. Refuel after an eventful day outdoors with a hearty plate of poutine at Craves Poutinerie, just a 16-minute drive away in Blenheim. This local spot gets rave reviews for its nine poutine varieties and equally delicious burgers.
Chatham-Kent is for the lake lovers
Though substantially smaller than Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair is nothing to scoff at. Located on the western edge of Chatham-Kent, Lake St. Clair offers premier fishing and is, per Ontario's Southwest, "one of the last muskie lakes in existence," where anglers can catch super-sized muskie. This lake is also home to several other fish species, including smallmouth bass, pickerel perch, pike, steelhead, and walleye. To access the lake, head to Mitchell's Bay, where you can either launch your own boat or book a fishing charter. A provincial fishing license is required, as well as an Outdoors Card, which can be purchased online. Afterwards, drive about 15 miles to the charming community of Dresden for a bite to eat.
Those who love to swim will be happy to know that Lake Erie is both the shallowest and warmest of the five Great Lakes. For swimming, you can't do better than Erieau, a peninsula community on Lake Erie with calm bays that reach up to 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. The best spot to enjoy the water is Erieau Beach, which has a white sand shoreline, a pier, and a small lighthouse. Adventure seekers can also find fun activities in Erieau, too. The consistent breeze along the shore makes it a great spot for wind and kite surfing, as well as sailing. Ready to recharge with a cold beer and a burger? Bayside Brewing Company in Erieau serves local lagers and ales, creative beer cocktails, and classic pub eats.