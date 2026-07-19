Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's Scenic Retirement Municipality With Parks, Lakes, And Tasty Eats

Do you love the sounds of bird calls, views of shimmering lakes, and the taste of delicious poutine? If so, meet Chatham-Kent, a municipality at the southwestern tip of Ontario, Canada. Sandwiched between Detroit, Michigan, and Toronto, Ontario, Chatham-Kent is home to scenic parks with trails, wildlife, and access to Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair — all within close proximity to scrumptious eateries. Chatham-Kent enjoys a more mild climate than other parts of Ontario, thanks to its location in the Carolinian Zone, and is positioned at the same latitude as Northern California. It's also considered an ideal place to retire. In 2015, The Globe and Mail named Chatham-Kent one of the top six "retirement hot spots" in Canada. It was also rated the most affordable region to purchase a home in Ontario in 2026, per ViewHomes.

You can reach downtown Chatham in just over an hour from Detroit and a little over three hours from Toronto by car. You can also get to Chatham on the VIA Rail from Windsor, just across the border from Detroit, or from Toronto's Union Station. Once in Chatham-Kent, you may want to rent a car as it will make traveling around the region much easier.