Maryland's Laid-Back Island Community Is A Cute Chesapeake Bay Day Trip With Fishing, Seafood, And Historic Sites

Tucked away on the eastern shore of Maryland is a laid-back community that is a great escape from the nation's capital. Only 2.5 hours from Washington, D.C., is Hooper's Island, a chain of three islands that make up a quiet coastal community. Since there are not many places for visitors to stay overnight, it is a popular day trip. Visitors make the trek to check out historic sites, eat local seafood, fish, and soak up peaceful views of the Chesapeake Bay.

The islands were named after Henry Hooper's family who settled there in 1669. The chain of islands includes the Upper, Middle, and Lower Hooper. Driving a car over the bridges is the main way visitors travel to Hooper's Island; however, only the Upper and Middle islands are currently accessible from the mainland by bridge. The island is home to 400 residents, and you will not find a lot of structured activities for visitors. Instead, take a stroll and check out all of the views and quaint village vibes Hooper's Island has to offer.

There are several historic landmarks on the islands, including two churches. Hosier Memorial United Memorial Church was built in 1896 as the first church on the island, and Hoopers Memorial Methodist Church was built in 1890, though it was damaged by Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Along with checking out the historic sites on the islands, you can channel the legacy of the many fishermen of this coastal community by casting a fishing line or trying your hand at crabbing.