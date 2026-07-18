Maryland's Laid-Back Island Community Is A Cute Chesapeake Bay Day Trip With Fishing, Seafood, And Historic Sites
Tucked away on the eastern shore of Maryland is a laid-back community that is a great escape from the nation's capital. Only 2.5 hours from Washington, D.C., is Hooper's Island, a chain of three islands that make up a quiet coastal community. Since there are not many places for visitors to stay overnight, it is a popular day trip. Visitors make the trek to check out historic sites, eat local seafood, fish, and soak up peaceful views of the Chesapeake Bay.
The islands were named after Henry Hooper's family who settled there in 1669. The chain of islands includes the Upper, Middle, and Lower Hooper. Driving a car over the bridges is the main way visitors travel to Hooper's Island; however, only the Upper and Middle islands are currently accessible from the mainland by bridge. The island is home to 400 residents, and you will not find a lot of structured activities for visitors. Instead, take a stroll and check out all of the views and quaint village vibes Hooper's Island has to offer.
There are several historic landmarks on the islands, including two churches. Hosier Memorial United Memorial Church was built in 1896 as the first church on the island, and Hoopers Memorial Methodist Church was built in 1890, though it was damaged by Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Along with checking out the historic sites on the islands, you can channel the legacy of the many fishermen of this coastal community by casting a fishing line or trying your hand at crabbing.
Hooper's Island is a seafood haven
Hooper's Island is all about the villages where 'watermen' work on the Chesapeake Bay, whether it's for oystering, crabbing, or fishing. The Chesapeake Bay is North America's largest estuary surrounded by colorful cities and refreshing waters. Most businesses focus on catching and processing seafood, before selling it to the public. While visiting Hooper's Island, you can soak up views of the bay, watch commercial businesses at work, and enjoy the fruits of their labor by stopping at a seafood market or a restaurant.
Since the islands are so small, there is only one full-service restaurant, Old Salty's, famously known for its seafood. Old Salty's is located in the village of Fishing Creek, on Upper Hooper, and not only has fresh seafood but also a Tiki bar with a view. One reviewer on Yelp mentioned, "I will grant you that the location is a bit out of the way, but if you are a crabcake aficionado, it is worth the drive." The same reviewer also shared that her dinner companion grew up in Maryland and is picky about crabcakes, but rated Old Salty's crab cakes "five stars: 'all crab, no filler.'"
Another local spot to check out for their crab cakes is Hooper' Island General Store. Not only is it the island's one-stop shop for groceries and crab cakes, but the store is known for some of the best shrimp salad in the area (per Visit Rehoboth). If you're craving more crab, the "Crab Capital of the World" is just under two hours away in Crisfield, Maryland. While you're still in Hooper's Island, keep an eye out for signs of commercial fishing, oystering, and crabbing that make up the character of the islands.
Soak up the sights and fish at Hooper's Island
One of the best ways to see the islands and the surrounding area is to get out on the water. One company that provides chartered boat tours is Captain Phil Gootee Fishing Charters and Tours. It offers several fishing trips, so be sure to bring your gear. The charter also has one tour that specifically focuses on the waters surrounding Hooper's Island.
There are also docks and shorelines around the islands where you can cast a line for fishing or crabbing. Just make sure to check the latest regulations beforehand. Rippons Brothers Seafood Inc., right next to the boat ramp, is said to have the tools to help you try crabbing and the knowledge to help you get started. While out on the water, you can get a view of Hooper's Island Lighthouse, about 3.5 miles offshore from Middle Hooper Island. The lighthouse is no longer running, but it is a popular lighthouse to photograph due to its iconic 'Spark Plug' style caisson.
If you want additional adventures while en route to or from Hooper's Island, there are other popular coastal communities and islands that feel like a quaint paradise. Two popular destinations nearby are Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, known for its birdwatching opportunities, and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, a popular museum on the area's maritime history.