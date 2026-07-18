Forget Spain, Visit Europe's Smaller Country With Colorful Cities, Gorgeous Beaches, And Vibrant Culture
Forget Spain: With a stunning array of diverse landscapes, world-class seafood, outdoor adventures, and a cultural identity all its own, Portugal is just as enchanting yet surprisingly affordable. Its individuality shines, even as centuries of intertwined heritage and vibrant culture tie it to Spain, allowing the two countries, which share a border, to be deeply linked yet still distinct. Not to be overshadowed, Portugal continues to entice international travelers, welcoming 2.4 million Americans in 2025 –- up more than 3% from the previous year, according to Portugal's tourism board.
Visit Europe's smaller country to experience a blend of colorful cities and gorgeous beaches. From the cobblestoned streets of Lisbon and historic bridges of Porto to the golden sands and dramatic cliffs of the Algarve, Portugal delights all of the senses. Watch blue-green Atlantic waves dance in the sunlight, the breeze sliding over your skin as you savor countless preparations of cod. Aromas of coffee, blossoming flowers, and grilled fish fill the air, encouraging travelers to wander just to see what they discover.
Located on the southwestern edge of Europe, right above Morocco, Portugal is easy to reach from North America, Africa, and other parts of Europe. Whether you focus exclusively on Portugal or expand your trip to include nearby nations like France, Italy, the United Kingdom, or, of course, Spain, what awaits is unforgettable. Brimming with culture and character, it's easy to see why travelers have fallen in love with this small coastal country.
Urban exploration in Portugal's colorful cities
Portugal's vibrancy is undeniable, but no city is more colorful than the capital of Lisbon. Seamlessly blending medieval, Gothic, and contemporary architecture, the city layers ancient landmarks like São Jorge Castle and UNESCO World Heritage Site Jerónimos Monastery, with modern touches to bring the past and present together. Explore the city's cobblestone streets via a walking tour, the vintage canary yellow Tram 28, or one of three historic funiculars, including the scenic Elevador da Bica (though, at the time of writing, this one is closed temporarily). Highlights include Tagus river cruises, pastel de nata pastry-making classes, sunset views at the Miradouro da Senhora do Monte viewpoint, and leisurely meals in the Madragoa district, one of Lisbon's most underrated neighborhoods.
Another must-visit Portuguese destination is Porto. Nestled where the Douro River meets the Atlantic, this northern city is "less polished" than Lisbon, according to Rick Steves, but possesses an Old World charm. A hub for port wine, market halls, diverse museums, and historic bridges, this lively place brings travelers into the mix with tradition and allure. Stroll the lively Ribeira riverfront, where you can admire colorful houses climbing the hillsides, and stop into a local spot to share drinks and tapas. Pick up your next read at the ornate Livraria Lello bookstore, or escape to the peaceful Jardins do Palácio de Cristal, hidden in the heart of Porto with strutting peacocks and river views.
Other cities invite exploration, too. Storybook-town Sintra boasts palaces, gardens, and ancient ruins, while walkable Évora, to the east of Lisbon, is drenched in history. For vibrant culture, head north to Coimbra, a youthful city where one of Europe's oldest universities and a distinctive style of fado music await.
Portugal's gorgeous beaches bring seaside bliss
With more than 500 miles of coastline, a Mediterranean-influenced climate that offers warm summers and mild winters, and two major island chains, it's not hard to understand why some of the most breathtaking beaches are in Portugal. Find bliss in the sun-drenched Algarve, a southern region where the coastlines account for nearly a fifth of Portugal's beaches. Jagged rocks jut out from clear turquoise waters perfect for swimming, and golden sands beckon with warmth and relaxation. Seaside towns like Sagres, Salema, Lagos, Carvoeiro, and Tavira invite you to linger over fresh seafood.
A half hour west of Lisbon, Cascais is perfect for a quick and easy tropical getaway once you've had your fill of urban exploration. Relax on a stretch of sand at Praia da Rainha, stroll the coastal promenade (which leads to the glamorous beach town of Estoril), visit the Boca do Inferno rock formation, or embrace Cascais' history and culture in the cobblestoned Museum Quarter. Further north, Nazaré features an underwater canyon that has made it a mecca for big-wave surfing, with thrill-seekers gathering to ride waves often reaching heights taller than the buildings.
Although they lie hundreds of miles away in the Atlantic Ocean, we'd be remiss not to mention Portugal's impressive Macaronesia archipelagos. Madeira, nicknamed the Hawaii of Europe, offers drastically different landscapes with volcanic peaks, natural pools, and black sand beaches. The Azores, on the other hand, are characterized by lake-filled calderas, patchwork pastures, fishing villages, geothermal hot springs, and baby blue hydrangeas, set against landscapes that invite wandering.