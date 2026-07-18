Forget Spain, Visit Europe's Smaller Country With Colorful Cities, Gorgeous Beaches, And Vibrant Culture

Forget Spain: With a stunning array of diverse landscapes, world-class seafood, outdoor adventures, and a cultural identity all its own, Portugal is just as enchanting yet surprisingly affordable. Its individuality shines, even as centuries of intertwined heritage and vibrant culture tie it to Spain, allowing the two countries, which share a border, to be deeply linked yet still distinct. Not to be overshadowed, Portugal continues to entice international travelers, welcoming 2.4 million Americans in 2025 –- up more than 3% from the previous year, according to Portugal's tourism board.

Visit Europe's smaller country to experience a blend of colorful cities and gorgeous beaches. From the cobblestoned streets of Lisbon and historic bridges of Porto to the golden sands and dramatic cliffs of the Algarve, Portugal delights all of the senses. Watch blue-green Atlantic waves dance in the sunlight, the breeze sliding over your skin as you savor countless preparations of cod. Aromas of coffee, blossoming flowers, and grilled fish fill the air, encouraging travelers to wander just to see what they discover.

Located on the southwestern edge of Europe, right above Morocco, Portugal is easy to reach from North America, Africa, and other parts of Europe. Whether you focus exclusively on Portugal or expand your trip to include nearby nations like France, Italy, the United Kingdom, or, of course, Spain, what awaits is unforgettable. Brimming with culture and character, it's easy to see why travelers have fallen in love with this small coastal country.