Under Two Hours From Dayton Is Ohio's Tranquil Park With Trails, Campgrounds, And Lake Fun

Because Ohio is so rich in both lively cities like Columbus and nature attractions like Lake Erie, some of its lesser-known but just as visit-worthy gems remain undiscovered. For those looking for the ultimate undisturbed getaway with untouched nature views, all the famous spots can feel a bit crowded. Instead, turn your attention toward Scioto Trail State Park. Measuring at just 218 acres, this preserve is often written off by travelers, but those who do take the time to research its amenities, or better yet, see it firsthand, might notice that's not actually the case.

Surrounded by the expansive Scioto Trail State Forest, this state park offers a network of trails suited to hikers of all experience levels, camping opportunities with both electric and non-electric sites, and beautiful lake views. Water lovers will be happy to learn that beyond enjoying the relaxed landscape, they can also fish, kayak, canoe, and even swim here. Because the park is equipped with grills and tables, picnicking is also an option.

Curious about the logistics? Coming to Scioto Trail State Park is surprisingly easy, especially considering how far away from the city chaos it feels. The park is located right off U.S. Route 23, which means that it takes less than two hours to drive here from both Dayton and Cincinnati, and just over an hour from Columbus. For those located too far away for a road trip, one of the nearest major entry points is John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), at about 70 miles away. Because most of the areas you'll be passing through aren't covered by public transport, having your own car is necessary.