Under Two Hours From Dayton Is Ohio's Tranquil Park With Trails, Campgrounds, And Lake Fun
Because Ohio is so rich in both lively cities like Columbus and nature attractions like Lake Erie, some of its lesser-known but just as visit-worthy gems remain undiscovered. For those looking for the ultimate undisturbed getaway with untouched nature views, all the famous spots can feel a bit crowded. Instead, turn your attention toward Scioto Trail State Park. Measuring at just 218 acres, this preserve is often written off by travelers, but those who do take the time to research its amenities, or better yet, see it firsthand, might notice that's not actually the case.
Surrounded by the expansive Scioto Trail State Forest, this state park offers a network of trails suited to hikers of all experience levels, camping opportunities with both electric and non-electric sites, and beautiful lake views. Water lovers will be happy to learn that beyond enjoying the relaxed landscape, they can also fish, kayak, canoe, and even swim here. Because the park is equipped with grills and tables, picnicking is also an option.
Curious about the logistics? Coming to Scioto Trail State Park is surprisingly easy, especially considering how far away from the city chaos it feels. The park is located right off U.S. Route 23, which means that it takes less than two hours to drive here from both Dayton and Cincinnati, and just over an hour from Columbus. For those located too far away for a road trip, one of the nearest major entry points is John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), at about 70 miles away. Because most of the areas you'll be passing through aren't covered by public transport, having your own car is necessary.
Trails and camping in Scioto Trail State Park, Ohio
Partially thanks to its deceivingly humble size, Scioto Trail State Park is one of those places that's more than what meets the eye. One of Ohio's underrated destinations for camping, swimming, and lake fun, those coming here are often surprised by the variety of activities at their disposal. Still, this remains a quiet, peaceful, and scenic spot where people can come to relax. Because hiking and being out in nature are fantastic for unwinding, especially in a secluded place like this, travelers might want to take advantage of the area's trail network.
According to the park's website, there are three main pathways to choose from, of which the Friendship Trail is the easiest. At less than half a mile long, this one's well-suited for children. The 3-C Trail is a bit harder and longer, measuring at about 1 mile. It's a multi-use pathway that's suitable for walking and biking, and dogs are allowed, too. Those who want to challenge themselves even more can tackle the Church Hollow Trail. While only 2 miles long, some areas can be tough to cover. The good news is that this pathway is connected to its easier counterparts as well as the park's campsites.
Those who want to spend the night on-site can choose between two different campgrounds that offer electric and primitive campsites. The sites near Steward Lake are all primitive, while those near Caldwell Lake are electric. Amenities include fire rings, pressurized water, dump stations, and even a seasonal store that offers boat rentals, snacks, and more. The atmosphere is friendly and laid-back, and the sites are often described as clean. If you want to tack on another similar destination to your trip, head 20 minutes away to Great Seal State Park, Ohio's secret valley state park offers challenging trails and scenic overlooks.
Lake fun in Scioto Trail State Park, Ohio
Scioto Trail State Park is part of a region rich in natural attractions. While the park itself is located in Ross County, Pike County, Ohio's "Appalachian Getaway," which brims with country eateries and outdoor recreation, is less than a half-hour drive. Still, the humble 218-acre state park manages to stand out partially thanks to its waterfront allure, complete with two small but scenic lakes: Caldwell and Stewart. The latter is located close to hiking trails, adding a lot of charm to the nearby landscape.
While both bodies of water allow for an array of activities, including boating, paddleboarding, fishing, and kayaking, Caldwell is bigger and a more popular pick among those looking to get active. This picturesque lake features one ramp from which you can launch electric-only motors or hand-powered vessels. Fishers will also be happy to learn that this is a popular spot for catfish, bass, and bluegill.
Want to enjoy the lake in a more laid-back way? Spend a day on the small beach alongside its shores. Open during daylight hours, this is a place where you can sunbathe, picnic, and even swim, but be warned that there are no lifeguards on duty and pets aren't allowed. Additionally, you'll have to search for the specific permitted swim areas and check the current water quality. Once you feel ready for a more metropolitan experience, drive about an hour to Portsmouth, a charming riverside town in Ohio with colorful murals, a lively antique scene, and outdoor fun.